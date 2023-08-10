Boy, 14, warned after illegally motorcycling in Carnoustie woodland

A 14-year-old boy has been warned after motorcycling in Carnoustie woodlands.

On Wednesday the teen was given an anti-social behaviour warning regarding unregistered off-road biking in Shanwell Woods.

It follows numerous complaints about motorcycles in the the woodlands and surrounding area.

“We routinely receive complaints about off-road bikes,” PC Irvine said.

“Their use on the paths and roads leading to Shanwell Cemetery without relevant driving documentation is illegal.

“I have seen divided opinions on social media about whether people should be able to use motorbikes off-road in the fields around there if they do so responsibly.

“Ultimately, permission from a landowner is required before using off-road anywhere.

“There has been no permission given for here.

“We are aware of similar concerns elsewhere in our area, and officers will continue to monitor and take action where we can.”