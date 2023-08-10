New speed bumps to be introduced at Arbroath primary school after safety campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

New speed bumps to be introduced at Arbroath primary school after safety campaign

Speed bumps are set to be installed outside Warddykes Primary School gates after a year of campaigning from pupils in a bid to slow speeding drivers.

By Liam Rutherford
Warddykes Primary is a step closer to new speed bumps. Image: Lily Souter

Speed bumps are set to be installed outside Arbroath’s Warddykes Primary School  after a year of campaigning by pupils in a bid to slow speeding drivers.

The £19,000 proposal will be brought before councillors next week and, if approved, should be installed within the current financial year.

Measures to slow drivers in the area have been considered since pupil Lily Souter started a safety campaign after the school’s lollipop man was almost hit last year.

Warddykes pupils’ campaign for road safety

Lily and fellow pupils designed posters for the schools gates to try to encourage drivers to slow down when passing the school.

Lily Souter led campaign to get drivers to slow down at school gates. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The campaign caught the attention of Independent councillor Lois Speed who raised concerns about speeding, parking and visibility on Brechin Road with Angus roads chiefs.

The installation of traffic islands, extra traffic markings, and targeted police enforcement at the start and end of the school day, has also been implemented in the area.

Campaign for more road safety measures after school lollipop man nearly hit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However the increased precautions have done little to stop drivers from driving  recklessly up and down Brechin Road.

A report for Tuesday’s communities committee showed responses to a consultation on introducing speed bumps mostly backed the move.

One said: “Anything that slows traffic in any area of Arbroath is a good thing”

Arbroath residents want more to be done

Some even called for more speed bumps than just outside the school, to prevent motorists travelling at “terrifying” speeds.

One response said: “I think the whole road would benefit from having these installed in this area, or up the whole road to stop traffic speeding up in a built-up area where many families live.”

Another commented that the new speed bumps are an “excellent idea, but could do with more further up Brechin Road”.

Others were less enthusiastic about the proposal, branding the idea as “absolute terrible.”

One anonymous response suggested that the problem wasn’t with the speed of the drivers but with the level of traffic in the area saying: “I live in the Warddykes area, and I do not think the issue is speed.

“The volume of traffic in this area is a concern and forces myself and others to slow down to overtake/pass parked cars that are waiting to collect their children.”

Conversation