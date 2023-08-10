Free bus travel for people heading to Perth mental health festival

Visitors to this month’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival are being offered free transport to and from the event.

Stagecoach is providing 500 free East Scotland DayRider tickets (usually £11 per day) for people who want to attend either or both days.

The festival is being held at Perth Concert Hall on August 19-20.

The bus ticket will allow passengers from anywhere in the East Scotland zone – covering Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus, Fife, Edinburgh and Glasgow – to travel to Perth and back free of charge.

This will be the third year of the festival organised by Perth charity Trauma Healing Together.

It will include a programme of activities, talks and workshops, exploring everything from mindful photography and all-ability fitness to art journalling and a silent disco.

Advice on support with autism and trauma will also be on offer.

The free bus travel is being made available thanks to a £3,000 grant from the charity Paths for All and another £2,500 from Stagecoach.

Visit here to sign up for the transport deal.

More than 400 people attended last year’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Mental Health for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Connection’.

Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Trauma Healing Together and Founder of Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival, said: “Too often, we hear that people living in rural communities really struggle to access support for their mental health and wellbeing for a whole host of reasons, including transport and cost.

“Similarly, and especially during this cost of living crisis, many people living in towns and cities simply cannot afford to buy a bus, train ticket or drive to a festival.

“We are therefore absolutely thrilled to have secured this funding which will essentially remove any obstacles which might have dissuaded people from coming along.”

For more information, visit the Trauma Healing Together website.