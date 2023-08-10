Free bus travel for people heading to Perth mental health festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Free bus travel for people heading to Perth mental health festival

Stagecoach has paired with organisers of the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival to open up the event to more people.

By Morag Lindsay
Sarah Elliot of Stagecoach, Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together and Rachael Prothero of Paths for All, standing in front of a Stagecoach bus.
Sarah Elliot of Stagecoach, Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together and Rachael Prothero of Paths for All. Image: Fraser Band Photography, Perth.

Visitors to this month’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival are being offered free transport to and from the event.

Stagecoach is providing 500 free East Scotland DayRider tickets (usually £11 per day) for people who want to attend either or both days.

The festival is being held at Perth Concert Hall on August 19-20.

The bus ticket will allow passengers from anywhere in the East Scotland zone – covering Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus, Fife, Edinburgh and Glasgow – to travel to Perth and back free of charge.

Sarah Elliot of Stagecoach and Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together, which is organising the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival. The pair are inside a Stagecoach bus with Sarah in the driver's seat.
Sarah Elliot of Stagecoach and Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together, which is organising the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival. Image: Fraser Band Photography, Perth.Date; 10/08/2023

This will be the third year of the festival organised by Perth charity Trauma Healing Together.

It will include a programme of activities, talks and workshops, exploring everything from mindful photography and all-ability fitness to art journalling and a silent disco.

Advice on support with autism and trauma will also be on offer.

Inclusivity at heart of this year’s mental health festival in Perth

The free bus travel is being made available thanks to a £3,000 grant from the charity Paths for All and another £2,500 from Stagecoach.

Visit here to sign up for the transport deal.

Participants at last year's mental health and wellbeing festival in Perth. Three women looking at leaflets on a table.
Participants at last year’s mental health and wellbeing festival in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

More than 400 people attended last year’s Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Mental Health for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Connection’.

Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Trauma Healing Together and Founder of Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival, said: “Too often, we hear that people living in rural communities really struggle to access support for their mental health and wellbeing for a whole host of reasons, including transport and cost.

“Similarly, and especially during this cost of living crisis, many people living in towns and cities simply cannot afford to buy a bus, train ticket or drive to a festival.

“We are therefore absolutely thrilled to have secured this funding which will essentially remove any obstacles which might have dissuaded people from coming along.”

For more information, visit the Trauma Healing Together website.

