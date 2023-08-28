Homebuyers express interest in historic Newtyle railway station housing conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homebuyers express interest in historic Newtyle railway station housing conversion

All but one of the six homes in the converted 1830s railway shed have been snapped up months before they are due for completion.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of how the Commercial Street frontage will look. Image: Remax Property Centre
Luxury new homes in one of Britain’s oldest surviving railway buildings are proving a hit with housebuyers.

Work is well underway to turn the old 1830s shed at Newtyle station into six family homes.

But anyone wanting to settle into one of the £245,000 properties will have to be quick.

Work is well underway on the old Newtyle building. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

All but one of the three-bedroom terraced houses have already been snapped up.

The houses are being marketed through Rightmove by Remax Property Centre.

The company say each of the three-bed luxury terraced homes will be slightly different and with varying sizes.

Characterful

“This conversion will have an abundance of character, while still having that slick modern feel throughout,” add the firm.

Developer Simco Inveraldie received planning permission from Angus Council in 2021 for the residential conversion.

It followed several other schemes down the years for the B-listed building, including retail and office use.

The houses are scheduled for completion around October.

They have been designed to create a ‘micro-community’ around the historic site, which sits opposite Newtyle’s Commercial Hotel.

Designs show how the completed conversion will look.

The south-facing gable of the old railway shed. Image: Remax Property Centre
An interior shot of how the new homes will look. Image: Remax Property Centre
The houses will have east facing gardens. Image: Remax Property Centre
Original features of the historic shed will be retained. Image: Remax Property Centre
End terraced homes have already been snapped up. Image: Remax Property Centre

Both end terraced homes are already among the properties which have been reserved.

Remax add: “The downstairs of all homes benefits from stunning and spacious open plan living.

“Ascending up a few stairs takes you to a landing where the master bedroom and en-suite are.

“Another few stairs takes you to where the last two double bedrooms and family bathroom are situated.”

City link to rural life

The Commercial Street station was the northern terminus of the original Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

Experts believe the Newtyle building is probably the oldest surviving British train shed in existence.

Stonework in the 1830s building is being restored. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It opened in the 1830s and saw the expansion of the rail line east and west to Glamis and Coupar Angus.

The original station was closed to passengers by the 1870s and replaced by a three-platform stop at the north end of Newtyle.

A line to Alyth junction remained open until the 1960s.

