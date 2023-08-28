Homebuyers express interest in historic Newtyle railway station housing conversion

Luxury new homes in one of Britain’s oldest surviving railway buildings are proving a hit with housebuyers.

Work is well underway to turn the old 1830s shed at Newtyle station into six family homes.

But anyone wanting to settle into one of the £245,000 properties will have to be quick.

All but one of the three-bedroom terraced houses have already been snapped up.

The houses are being marketed through Rightmove by Remax Property Centre.

The company say each of the three-bed luxury terraced homes will be slightly different and with varying sizes.

Characterful

“This conversion will have an abundance of character, while still having that slick modern feel throughout,” add the firm.

Developer Simco Inveraldie received planning permission from Angus Council in 2021 for the residential conversion.

It followed several other schemes down the years for the B-listed building, including retail and office use.

The houses are scheduled for completion around October.

They have been designed to create a ‘micro-community’ around the historic site, which sits opposite Newtyle’s Commercial Hotel.

Designs show how the completed conversion will look.

Both end terraced homes are already among the properties which have been reserved.

Remax add: “The downstairs of all homes benefits from stunning and spacious open plan living.

“Ascending up a few stairs takes you to a landing where the master bedroom and en-suite are.

“Another few stairs takes you to where the last two double bedrooms and family bathroom are situated.”

City link to rural life

The Commercial Street station was the northern terminus of the original Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

Experts believe the Newtyle building is probably the oldest surviving British train shed in existence.

It opened in the 1830s and saw the expansion of the rail line east and west to Glamis and Coupar Angus.

The original station was closed to passengers by the 1870s and replaced by a three-platform stop at the north end of Newtyle.

A line to Alyth junction remained open until the 1960s.