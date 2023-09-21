Mother Nature’s best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mother Nature’s best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative

Angus nature prescribing calendar will encourage people into the great outdoors to boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

By Graham Brown
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus on prescription is being offered in a new initiative to boost wellbeing by encouraging people to get outdoors.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, Angus Alive, Angus Council, NHS Tayside and RSPB Scotland have teamed up in the Angus nature prescribing calendar to help people see the physical and mental health wellbeing benefits of their natural surroundings.

It was launched on Wednesday at a blustery Forfar Loch Country Park.

The free calendar is based on a successful trial in Lothian.

Nature delivers recognised benefits for mental, physical, social and environmental health.

Angus nature prescribing calendar launch.
The calendar was launched at Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Three quarters of the Lothian trial participants found a benefit from the nature prescription.

And 87% said they would continue to use the countryside to help their health and wellbeing.

Those behind the Angus initiative say they hope to see the same encouraging results.

What is the calendar?

The nature prescribing calendar is packed with seasonal activities people can undertake in their own area.

It has been developed in partnership with local groups and organisations.

The calendar is designed to support people living with various common health and wellbeing conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

It also encourages an increase in physical activity.

There is a list of possibilities for people to enjoy each month.

Those range from taking in their own garden or a green space near their home, to venturing further afield in Angus.

And it offers the chance to tick health and wellbeing boxes everywhere from the coast to the glens.

Simple but effective support

Chair of Angus Health and Social Care Integration Joint Board, Councillor Julie Bell said: “I’m thrilled to see the Angus nature prescribing calendar come to life.

“Making sure we are all taking care of our health and wellbeing is incredibly important and connecting with nature is a great way for people to potentially boost their health and wellbeing.

“Angus has a wealth of wonderful outdoor spaces and environments on our doorstep you can explore for free and getting out and about in these can make a real and positive difference to people’s lives.

“I can’t wait to see how people in Angus and visitors benefit from it.”

AHSCP associate medical director Dr Alison Clements said the calendar offers an effective alternative to medical interventions.

Angus nature prescribing calendar launch.
Sally Wilson of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership with Dr Nico Grunenberg at the loch launch. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Taking care of our wellbeing can be difficult in these times of tighter finances,” she said.

“Particularly coming into autumn/winter with shorter days, life can be a real struggle for people.

“To have the nature prescribing calendar is a simple but effective way to support people to get out and about and immerse themselves in nature around Angus.”

Personal benefit

Colin McMillan from Angus Voice was one of the people involved in developing the calendar.

He says it was a rewarding experience personally and he hopes others will see the benefits it can bring.

“I enjoy getting about and experiencing all the nature in Angus,” said Colin.

“I love playing sports locally and also taking walks.

“As someone with a mental illness this gives me an opportunity to face my problems and is great for alleviating anxiety or stress.

Angus nature prescribing calendar.
Stepping out with nature. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It is one of the reasons that I’ve been able to improve my life and work towards challenging my problems and recover.”

The calendar is available online on the AHSCP website.

People can also request a copy from their GP or local social prescribing team at The Cross, Forfar.

Copies will soon be available in local libraries and pharmacies.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m…
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Angus Council kerbside collection changes will be introduced next year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus waste bins WON'T be collected if they contain too much recycling in council…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise
NLB engineers spent nine days at the lighthouse for the annual maintenance regime. Image: DC Thomson
Bell Rock lighthouse ship shape after summer inspection
school strike
Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes
Arbroath road train in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
Old Arbroath road train makes tracks for new home at Caley Railway in Brechin
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2
Edzell Toddler Group officials Claire Thomson (left) with son Lewis, 3, and Laura Robertson with daughter Ferne,3, outside Inglis Memorial Hall. Image: Paul Reid
Edzell rallying call to save A-listed 125-year-old Inglis Hall for community