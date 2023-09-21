Mother Nature’s best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative

Angus on prescription is being offered in a new initiative to boost wellbeing by encouraging people to get outdoors.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, Angus Alive, Angus Council, NHS Tayside and RSPB Scotland have teamed up in the Angus nature prescribing calendar to help people see the physical and mental health wellbeing benefits of their natural surroundings.

It was launched on Wednesday at a blustery Forfar Loch Country Park.

The free calendar is based on a successful trial in Lothian.

Nature delivers recognised benefits for mental, physical, social and environmental health.

Three quarters of the Lothian trial participants found a benefit from the nature prescription.

And 87% said they would continue to use the countryside to help their health and wellbeing.

Those behind the Angus initiative say they hope to see the same encouraging results.

What is the calendar?

The nature prescribing calendar is packed with seasonal activities people can undertake in their own area.

It has been developed in partnership with local groups and organisations.

The calendar is designed to support people living with various common health and wellbeing conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

It also encourages an increase in physical activity.

There is a list of possibilities for people to enjoy each month.

Those range from taking in their own garden or a green space near their home, to venturing further afield in Angus.

And it offers the chance to tick health and wellbeing boxes everywhere from the coast to the glens.

Simple but effective support

Chair of Angus Health and Social Care Integration Joint Board, Councillor Julie Bell said: “I’m thrilled to see the Angus nature prescribing calendar come to life.

“Making sure we are all taking care of our health and wellbeing is incredibly important and connecting with nature is a great way for people to potentially boost their health and wellbeing.

“Angus has a wealth of wonderful outdoor spaces and environments on our doorstep you can explore for free and getting out and about in these can make a real and positive difference to people’s lives.

“I can’t wait to see how people in Angus and visitors benefit from it.”

AHSCP associate medical director Dr Alison Clements said the calendar offers an effective alternative to medical interventions.

“Taking care of our wellbeing can be difficult in these times of tighter finances,” she said.

“Particularly coming into autumn/winter with shorter days, life can be a real struggle for people.

“To have the nature prescribing calendar is a simple but effective way to support people to get out and about and immerse themselves in nature around Angus.”

Personal benefit

Colin McMillan from Angus Voice was one of the people involved in developing the calendar.

He says it was a rewarding experience personally and he hopes others will see the benefits it can bring.

“I enjoy getting about and experiencing all the nature in Angus,” said Colin.

“I love playing sports locally and also taking walks.

“As someone with a mental illness this gives me an opportunity to face my problems and is great for alleviating anxiety or stress.

“It is one of the reasons that I’ve been able to improve my life and work towards challenging my problems and recover.”

The calendar is available online on the AHSCP website.

People can also request a copy from their GP or local social prescribing team at The Cross, Forfar.

Copies will soon be available in local libraries and pharmacies.