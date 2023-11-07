Angus veteran Jim will march at Cenotaph after Help for Heroes turnaround from life in a wheelchair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus veteran Jim will march at Cenotaph after Help for Heroes turnaround from life in a wheelchair

Former soldier Jim Henderson from Arbroath will be part of a 50-strong Help for Heroes contingent at this weekend's Remembrance parade in the heart of London.

By Graham Brown
Angus veteran Jim Henderson is travelling to the London Remembrance event. Image: Help for Heroes
An Angus army veteran who left life in a wheelchair behind him with a charity’s help will march with pride in this weekend’s Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph in London.

Jim Henderson from Arbroath served in Northern Ireland, the Falkands and Hong Kong.

But his military career left a legacy of debilitating pain.

Jim, now 63, turned to Help for Heroes and received life-changing support.

And on Sunday he will be one of a 50-strong contingent of veterans, carers and staff from the charity who will commemorate the service and sacrifice of all those who have served.

Teenage soldier

Jim joined the Army two days after his 16th birthday.

He served with the First Battalion of the Queen’s Own Highlanders as a radio operator.

Angus army veteran Jim Henderson
Young soldier Jim during his basic training. Image: Help for Heroes

“I’ve had a lot of Help from Help for Heroes,” he said.

“I was in a wheelchair for about two years until I saw an advert, through the charity, for the veterans’ pain management programme at the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

“Before I went, I was on 32 tablets a day.

“I couldn’t drive so I would just lie in bed and stare out of the window.

“Afterwards, my medication was reduced.

“I can now drive and I’ll be able to walk at the Remembrance parade.

“I am so much happier now.”

Jim added: “I am so chuffed to be taking part in the Remembrance parade.

“It is an opportunity to pay my respects to those who served before me, and alongside me.

“I will be very proud to be representing Help for Heroes at the Cenotaph as the charity has given me my life back.

“It will also be an opportunity to catch up with all my fellow comrades.”

Charity’s largest Cenotaph turnout

He will be part of Help for Heroes largest delegation.

It includes 31 veterans supported by the charity.

They will be among 10,000 ex-service personnel marching shoulder to shoulder in remembrance along Whitehall.

A Help for Heroes spokesperson said: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.”

The British public’s generosity has allowed Help for Heroes to play a part in transforming the lives of more than 30,000 veterans and family members.

The charity supports veterans, and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves whenever and wherever they served.

