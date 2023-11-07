Angus veteran Jim will march at Cenotaph after Help for Heroes turnaround from life in a wheelchair

An Angus army veteran who left life in a wheelchair behind him with a charity’s help will march with pride in this weekend’s Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph in London.

Jim Henderson from Arbroath served in Northern Ireland, the Falkands and Hong Kong.

But his military career left a legacy of debilitating pain.

Jim, now 63, turned to Help for Heroes and received life-changing support.

And on Sunday he will be one of a 50-strong contingent of veterans, carers and staff from the charity who will commemorate the service and sacrifice of all those who have served.

Teenage soldier

Jim joined the Army two days after his 16th birthday.

He served with the First Battalion of the Queen’s Own Highlanders as a radio operator.

“I’ve had a lot of Help from Help for Heroes,” he said.

“I was in a wheelchair for about two years until I saw an advert, through the charity, for the veterans’ pain management programme at the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

“Before I went, I was on 32 tablets a day.

“I couldn’t drive so I would just lie in bed and stare out of the window.

“Afterwards, my medication was reduced.

“I can now drive and I’ll be able to walk at the Remembrance parade.

“I am so much happier now.”

Jim added: “I am so chuffed to be taking part in the Remembrance parade.

“It is an opportunity to pay my respects to those who served before me, and alongside me.

“I will be very proud to be representing Help for Heroes at the Cenotaph as the charity has given me my life back.

“It will also be an opportunity to catch up with all my fellow comrades.”

Charity’s largest Cenotaph turnout

He will be part of Help for Heroes largest delegation.

It includes 31 veterans supported by the charity.

They will be among 10,000 ex-service personnel marching shoulder to shoulder in remembrance along Whitehall.

A Help for Heroes spokesperson said: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.”

The British public’s generosity has allowed Help for Heroes to play a part in transforming the lives of more than 30,000 veterans and family members.

The charity supports veterans, and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves whenever and wherever they served.