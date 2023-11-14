Woman taken to hospital after crash in Forfar

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Forfar.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Dundee Road at around 11.35am on Tuesday.

The crash involved two vehicles.

It is not known how serious the woman’s injuries are.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A932, Dundee Road, Forfar.

“Officers attended and one woman will be taken to hospital.

“Recovery is being arranged.”

Stagecoach buses were diverted in Forfar due to the crash.