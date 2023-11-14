No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track defect

Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have been halted this afternoon.

Network Rail posted at 12.56pm on Tuesday that it was investigating a track defect near Stonehaven.

“The Aberdeen-Dundee line has been closed while our engineers investigate the report,” the post said.

“We’ll share more details ASAP.”

ScotRail says services to Edinburgh will not call at Aberdeen. Instead, they will terminate and start back from Dundee Queen Street.

Similarly, services to Aberdeen from Glasgow Queen Street will terminate and start back from Perth.

The Inverurie to Montrose service will terminate and start back from Aberdeen.

National Rail says disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.