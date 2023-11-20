Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test

Angus has the best pass rates for driving tests in Scotland, new data has revealed.

A study of driving test results since April 2022 shows more than seven in 10 people passed after sitting their tests in Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose – well above the national average.

The pass rate in Forfar was highest at 75%, according to data obtained by John Clark Motor Group.

The research, which analysed data from the DVSA (Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency), found that Angus’s test centres had the following overall pass rates up to June this year:

Forfar – 75%

Arbroath – 74.8%

Montrose – 72.55%

In Dundee, the pass rate was slightly lower at 62.9%. The Dundee data is included with the overall Angus pass rate for the purposes of the survey.

Perth and Kinross ranked ninth Scotland, with just shy of 60% of tests sat in the region passed.

However, Fife was one of the toughest places to pass a test with a success rate of just 46.27% – the fourth worst in Scotland.

A spokesperson for John Clark Motor Group said: “There’s no doubt that driving tests in Scotland are trickier to pass today than they have been in the past – all with good reason, of course.

“The most important thing learner drivers can do when it comes to passing their driving test is to practise.

“After all, practice makes perfect.

“Get out as much as you can outwith your driving lessons if you have your own car, or another car you can use to do so.”

It comes as more than 1,900 workers at DVSA are being balloted for strike action.