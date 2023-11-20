Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test

Pass rates in Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose are all above average.

By Ben MacDonald
Angus identified as the easiest place to pass your test in Scotland
Angus had the best driving test pass rates in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

Angus has the best pass rates for driving tests in Scotland, new data has revealed.

A study of driving test results since April 2022 shows more than seven in 10 people passed after sitting their tests in Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose – well above the national average.

The pass rate in Forfar was highest at 75%, according to data obtained by John Clark Motor Group.

The research, which analysed data from the DVSA (Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency), found that Angus’s test centres had the following overall pass rates up to June this year:

  • Forfar – 75%
  • Arbroath – 74.8%
  • Montrose – 72.55%

In Dundee, the pass rate was slightly lower at 62.9%. The Dundee data is included with the overall Angus pass rate for the purposes of the survey.

Perth and Kinross ranked ninth Scotland, with just shy of 60% of tests sat in the region passed.

However, Fife was one of the toughest places to pass a test with a success rate of just 46.27% – the fourth worst in Scotland.

John Clark's map of easiest places to pass your test
The data for passing driving tests in Scotland has been broken down by region, with Dundee included in the Angus figures. Image: John Clark Motor Group

A spokesperson for John Clark Motor Group said: “There’s no doubt that driving tests in Scotland are trickier to pass today than they have been in the past – all with good reason, of course.

“The most important thing learner drivers can do when it comes to passing their driving test is to practise.

“After all, practice makes perfect.

“Get out as much as you can outwith your driving lessons if you have your own car, or another car you can use to do so.”

It comes as more than 1,900 workers at DVSA are being balloted for strike action.

