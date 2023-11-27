Parvovirus outbreak among Tayside dogs worsens as vet reveals worst-affected areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Parvovirus outbreak among Tayside dogs worsens as vet reveals worst-affected areas

Wallace Vets says about one in 10 dogs being treated for the illness has died.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Large numbers of dogs are being treated by vets for parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock
Large numbers of dogs are being treated by vets for parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock

A parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Tayside has worsened – with one vet practice seeing a fourfold rise in cases over the past fortnight.

Wallace Vets, based in Broughty Ferry, says one in 10 parvovirus cases in dogs is proving to be fatal.

The firm says it is seeing an average of more than four cases every day – compared to just one case a day a couple of weeks ago when the outbreak was first reported.

There is also concern that parvovirus is being detected in more inland areas of Angus, such as Forfar and Kirriemuir, along with parts of Fife like Tayport and Newport.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious illness that can be spread from dog to dog through direct or indirect contact with their faeces.

It can be life-threatening, particularly to puppies, older dogs and those with underlying health conditions.

Worst areas for parvovirus in Tayside revealed by vet practice

Previously, The Courier reported how many of the cases were coming from dogs that had been walked in the Monifieth area.

Wallace Vets says a third of cases it has seen have come from the DD5 postcode, which includes Monifieth alongside Broughty Ferry and Barnhill.

The second-worst area for cases is the DD4 area, which covers neighbourhoods like Stobswell, Craigie, Pitkerro, Douglas, Fintry and Whitfield, accounting for 19% of cases.

A further 19% of cases have come from dogs living in Carnoustie.

Wallace Vets says 16% of cases have come from Arbroath.

The rest of the cases have come from elsewhere in the region.

parvovirus at Monifieth beach
Monifieth beach is one of the worst affected areas.

A spokesman for Wallace Vets said: “It is an increasing issue at the moment.

“Whereas we were previously seeing, on average, around one case per day, over the last two weeks we’ve been seeing an average of 4.5 cases per day.

“Of those we’re seeing from the DD5 postcode area, 21% are from Monifieth, 63% are from Barnhill/Broughty Ferry and the rest are from outlying areas, such as Wellbank and Kingennie.

“One in four of those testing positive have required to be hospitalised.

“One in 10 of those testing positive have sadly passed away.

Majority of dogs who die from parvovirus are unvaccinated

“An increasing concern is the amount of dog faeces not being picked up by people walking their dogs.

“This is a widespread problem across Dundee and Angus in urban and rural areas, which could be a main contributor to the spread.”

The practice is also encouraging dog owners to ensure their pets’ vaccinations are up to date.

The spokesman added: “Our records show that the overwhelming majority of pets who have sadly passed away due to parvovirus have been unvaccinated.

“But it’s worth highlighting that vaccinated dogs are not immune and can become ill and spread the virus, and it can affect vaccinated dogs with underlying health issues quite seriously.”

Symptoms of parvovirus can include diarrhoea, vomiting, low energy, abdominal pain and reduced appetite.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Kings Cross and Arbroath Royal Infirmary.
NHS Tayside insists hospital drinking water is safe after legionella found at Dundee and…
Northern Lights
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
Santa with Mason Gibson who is 8 months old and mum Steph. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Arbroath
Rapist Brain Matthews.
Angus rapist jailed for nine years
William Whyte.
Man, 49, who died in Montrose house fire named
Forfar Mart was acquired by AM Phillip earlier this year. Image: Supplied
AM Phillip vehicle centre bid for Strathmore Hall at Forfar Mart site
People and cars on Monifieth High Street in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Station blazes and library battle - memories of Monifieth in 1980s
2
Restrictions were in place on the A90 northbound. Image: Google/Police Scotland
A90 northbound restrictions after crash involving car and tractor near Tealing
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
A-listed Bridge of Dun will be saved despite serious Storm Babet damage

Conversation