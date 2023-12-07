Tealing walled garden houses approved by Angus planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tealing walled garden houses approved by Angus planners

The scheme for the listed walled garden of Tealing House added two homes to a previous planning approval.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of the Tealing development. Image: Arktx Architects
A design impression of the Tealing development. Image: Arktx Architects

Angus planners have given the go-ahead for six new homes in a walled garden at Tealing.

The site sits in the grounds of Tealing House, around 500 metres west of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

It was previously granted permission for four homes.

But applicant Western Developments SPV1 Ltd said changes in the economy had led to the increase in the number of houses being applied for.

House sizes reduced

“The proposal is to introduce an additional two units but to reduce the size of the house type and its footprint,” said their firm’s planning statement.

“Each house will be individual although aesthetically related.

“This revision from what was originally approved is required to reflect the current market demand and also provides a greater range of housing choice within the Tealing area.”

Tealing walled garden houses
How the new houses will look. Image: Arktx Architects

The walled garden is C-listed and formed the original market garden of Tealing House, the main part of which dates back to the 16th century.

The house has also undergone change in recent years and the applicants said the stone wall of the garden will screen the site from the house grounds.

There were local letters of objection on issues including the scale of the development and road safety concerns.

But the council’s roads department said it was happy the site could be served with an access off the Tealing and Auchterhouse road which passes close by.

The applicants added: “The original developed footprint area was four houses at approximately 317 sq.m., a total development footprint of 1,268 sq.m.

“The current application is four units at 213 sq.m. and two at 205 sq m., a total development footprint of 1,262 sq.m.

Tealing houses
Angus Council approved the Tealing houses. Image: Arktx Architects

“Effectively the developed area for the six units is no greater than the (previously) approved four houses.

“The applicant contends that the development contributes positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.

“It sensitively integrates into its environment and respects site topography.

“The design contributes positively to a sense of identity, complementing and respecting its surroundings.”

Angus planners granted conditional approval under delegated powers.

