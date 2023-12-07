Tealing walled garden houses approved by Angus planners

Angus planners have given the go-ahead for six new homes in a walled garden at Tealing.

The site sits in the grounds of Tealing House, around 500 metres west of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

It was previously granted permission for four homes.

But applicant Western Developments SPV1 Ltd said changes in the economy had led to the increase in the number of houses being applied for.

House sizes reduced

“The proposal is to introduce an additional two units but to reduce the size of the house type and its footprint,” said their firm’s planning statement.

“Each house will be individual although aesthetically related.

“This revision from what was originally approved is required to reflect the current market demand and also provides a greater range of housing choice within the Tealing area.”

The walled garden is C-listed and formed the original market garden of Tealing House, the main part of which dates back to the 16th century.

The house has also undergone change in recent years and the applicants said the stone wall of the garden will screen the site from the house grounds.

There were local letters of objection on issues including the scale of the development and road safety concerns.

But the council’s roads department said it was happy the site could be served with an access off the Tealing and Auchterhouse road which passes close by.

The applicants added: “The original developed footprint area was four houses at approximately 317 sq.m., a total development footprint of 1,268 sq.m.

“The current application is four units at 213 sq.m. and two at 205 sq m., a total development footprint of 1,262 sq.m.

“Effectively the developed area for the six units is no greater than the (previously) approved four houses.

“The applicant contends that the development contributes positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.

“It sensitively integrates into its environment and respects site topography.

“The design contributes positively to a sense of identity, complementing and respecting its surroundings.”

Angus planners granted conditional approval under delegated powers.