Pictures as Brechin Christmas event brings smiles to Storm Babet flood families

An appeal organised by Brechin business Royalux Competitions raised £30,000 to help victims of Storm Babet.

Penny Thain, Harlii Leitch and Brylee Leitch enjoy the Brechin fun day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Penny Thain, Harlii Leitch and Brylee Leitch enjoy the Brechin fun day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

An appeal which raised £30,000 brought weekend joy to Brechin families whose lives were torn apart by Storm Babet.

The event put together by the team behind local business Royalux Competitions after a huge response to its appeal after the October devastation.

And on Saturday grateful locals poured through the doors of the Nova Suite.

They were treated to an afternoon of festive fun, including music, games, face-painting and a visit from Santa.

There were gifts for the children who came along.

And the organisers distributed more than 120 festive hampers to those who came along.

Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Santa arrives at the Brechin event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sam Nicoll, Mary Hodge and Paula McGraw have built up the successful online competitions business since the pandemic.

“It has been huge and changed people’s lives with some of the prizes we have given away,” said Mary.

Overwhelming response

“We put out an appeal after what happened in Storm Babet but really didn’t expect it to be as big as we ended up with – over £30,000.

“Christmas should be a time to celebrate with families.

“But this Christmas these families are under increasing pressure and stress due to the damage caused by the floods.”

The team said it was overwhelmed by the response to the afternoon and the support of volunteers who helped make the fund day such a success.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the festive fun.

Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day.
Christy Smith and four-year-old daughter Bella won a prize on the tombola.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Mary Hodge, Sam Nicoll and Paula McGraw organised the event.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Mary Kennedy and Caroline Munro from Middleton Park with their festive hampers.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day.
Filip Pielecki, 9, meets Santa.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
The Nova Suite was packed with locals.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Santa’s little helpers Lucy Sherriffs, Kelsey Pratt and Kai Donald.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Pyper Thomson, 4, getting a present from Santa.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Rylee Farquhar happy with his face painting.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Handing out hampers.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Isla Stewart, 3, with her present from Santa.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Allisa-Rae Thomson, 8, is all smiles.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Organisers Mary Hodge and Sam and Dean Nicoll.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
The elves made sure everyone had fun.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Pyper Thomson, 4, makes a pal.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
A gift from the main man.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Deeko Crichton, Katy Melvin, Nieve Crichton and Junior Crichton enjoyed their afternoon.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
Kirsten Constable puts the finishing touches to Rylee Farquhar’s face painting.
Brechin Storm Babet festive fun day
A warm welcome for Santa.

 

