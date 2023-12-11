Pictures as Brechin Christmas event brings smiles to Storm Babet flood families

An appeal which raised £30,000 brought weekend joy to Brechin families whose lives were torn apart by Storm Babet.

The event put together by the team behind local business Royalux Competitions after a huge response to its appeal after the October devastation.

And on Saturday grateful locals poured through the doors of the Nova Suite.

They were treated to an afternoon of festive fun, including music, games, face-painting and a visit from Santa.

There were gifts for the children who came along.

And the organisers distributed more than 120 festive hampers to those who came along.

Sam Nicoll, Mary Hodge and Paula McGraw have built up the successful online competitions business since the pandemic.

“It has been huge and changed people’s lives with some of the prizes we have given away,” said Mary.

Overwhelming response

“We put out an appeal after what happened in Storm Babet but really didn’t expect it to be as big as we ended up with – over £30,000.

“Christmas should be a time to celebrate with families.

“But this Christmas these families are under increasing pressure and stress due to the damage caused by the floods.”

The team said it was overwhelmed by the response to the afternoon and the support of volunteers who helped make the fund day such a success.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the festive fun.