Rain warning for Tayside scrapped – but flood alert issued for Fife

A warning for heavy rain over Tayside has been scrapped – but Fife is still set to be hit with nearly 24 hours of downpours.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning on Sunday, covering Dundee, Angus and most of Perth and Kinross for an 18-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The initial warning area has now moved south, with only parts of northern, eastern and central Fife remaining under the alert.

The warning now runs from 9am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

The warning says that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.

There could also be difficult driving conditions and cancellations affecting public transport.

Sepa issues flood alert for Fife

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Fife in anticipation of the heavy rain.

The alert says: “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday through into early on Wednesday could lead to localised flooding from rivers and surface water.

“The highest risk is in eastern areas. Any impacts are most likely to include localised flooding to low-lying land and roads but localised property flooding is also possible.”