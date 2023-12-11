Rain warning for Tayside scrapped – but flood alert issued for Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rain warning for Tayside scrapped – but flood alert issued for Fife

Northern, eastern and central parts of the kingdom could face nearly 24 hours of downpours.

By Ben MacDonald
Flooding in Pitscottie
Parts of Fife could experience flooding on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A warning for heavy rain over Tayside has been scrapped – but Fife is still set to be hit with nearly 24 hours of downpours.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning on Sunday, covering Dundee, Angus and most of Perth and Kinross for an 18-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The initial warning area has now moved south, with only parts of northern, eastern and central Fife remaining under the alert.

Yellow weather warning for parts of Fife
The new yellow warning area covering parts of Fife. Image: Met Office

The warning now runs from 9am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

The warning says that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.

There could also be difficult driving conditions and cancellations affecting public transport.

Sepa issues flood alert for Fife

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Fife in anticipation of the heavy rain.

The alert says: “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday through into early on Wednesday could lead to localised flooding from rivers and surface water.

“The highest risk is in eastern areas. Any impacts are most likely to include localised flooding to low-lying land and roads but localised property flooding is also possible.”

More from Fife

The former TSB building in Cupar.
Joy as charity receives go-ahead to convert Cupar TSB building into social hub
Tay Road Bridge phase one roadworks will end this week.
Confirmed: First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks to end this week
The fire-damaged flat on Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy flat fire
Christopher Reynolds.
Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?
7
Lucy Newton was last seen on Friday evening
Missing Fife woman, 23, may have travelled to Birmingham
Flooding on a Dundee road
New 18-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile.
Heritage bosses object to plans by Fife tycoon and Dundee architect for Jimmy Savile's…
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Several 'short closures' on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs
The latest tranche of evidence has been heard in the ongoing inquiry in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry focuses on police training in latest three weeks of evidence

Conversation