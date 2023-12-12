Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Refuse collections will be delayed due to the festive holidays.

By Chloe Burrell
Angus bin collections are changing for the festive season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus bin collections are changing for the festive season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arrangements for bin collections and recycling across Angus over the festive period have been revealed.

The usual waste collection schedule will be altered as a result of Christmas and New Year, with recycling centres also set to be closed on certain days.

Here is all you need to know about refuse plans in Angus for the 2023/24 festive season.

Angus Christmas and New Year bin collections

Angus Council has confirmed that there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

This year, all household collections are being done two days later, meaning Friday and Saturday collections for some.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

  • Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 27
  • Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 28
  • Bins due for collection on December 27 will be emptied on December 29
  • Bins due for collection on December 28 will be emptied on December 30
  • Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on January 3
  • Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on January 4 
  • Bins due for collection on January 3 will be emptied on January 5
  • Bins due for collection on January 4 will be emptied on January 6

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 7am to ensure they are emptied.

Angus recycling centre opening times at Christmas and New Year

Recycling centres across Angus will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

They will be open as normal otherwise.

Residents can check how their bins are affected using Angus Council’s bins calendar.

