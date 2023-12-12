Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Arrangements for bin collections and recycling across Angus over the festive period have been revealed.

The usual waste collection schedule will be altered as a result of Christmas and New Year, with recycling centres also set to be closed on certain days.

Here is all you need to know about refuse plans in Angus for the 2023/24 festive season.

Angus Christmas and New Year bin collections

Angus Council has confirmed that there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

This year, all household collections are being done two days later, meaning Friday and Saturday collections for some.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 27

Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 28

Bins due for collection on December 27 will be emptied on December 29

Bins due for collection on December 28 will be emptied on December 30

Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on January 3

Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on January 4

Bins due for collection on January 3 will be emptied on January 5

Bins due for collection on January 4 will be emptied on January 6

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 7am to ensure they are emptied.

Angus recycling centre opening times at Christmas and New Year

Recycling centres across Angus will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

They will be open as normal otherwise.

Residents can check how their bins are affected using Angus Council’s bins calendar.