20 flats plan for empty site beside Arbroath Webster Theatre

A bid for 20 flats has come forward for vacant ground beside Arbroath’s Webster Theatre.

The High Street site previously housed the offices of environment agency Sepa.

But they were demolished in 2021 after a dangerous buildings notice was slapped on the property.

The site at 60-62 High Street has lain empty since.

Earlier this year Angus Alive plans for a culture hub beside the historic theatre emerged.

However, the idea was dropped after councillors said they could not justify £80,000 from a place-based fund for the project.

Dundee firm George Martin Builders has now come forward with the flats proposal.

The 630 sq. m. site is in Arbroath’s conservation area.

Records show there were buildings on it as far back as 1822.

‘Much-needed’ housing

The applicants say their plans will deliver “much-needed energy efficient residential accommodation into the town centre.

“It will remove a derelict open area replacing it with an attractive, contemporary intervention in the townscape.

“This development will infill and re-establish the building line of the High Street,” the company say.

Hillcrest Housing Association has committed to supporting the development.

The application is for a mix of apartments:

One two-bedroom, four person wheelchair accessible

One two-bed, three person wheelchair accessible

One one-bed, two person wheelchair accessible

Eight one-bed, two person

Three three-bed, five person

Three two-bed, four person

Three one-bed, two person

There is no car parking provided for the development, but the applicants say that is available at the Ladybridge Street and Marketgate public car parks.

Angus councillors will consider the application in due course.