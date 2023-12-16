20 flats plan for empty site beside Arbroath Webster Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 flats plan for empty site beside Arbroath Webster Theatre

A building which occupied the High Street site was demolished in 2021 after being declared dangerous.

By Graham Brown
The site is next door to the Webster Memorial Theatre.
The site is next door to the Webster Memorial Theatre.

A bid for 20 flats has come forward for vacant ground beside Arbroath’s Webster Theatre.

The High Street site previously housed the offices of environment agency Sepa.

But they were demolished in 2021 after a dangerous buildings notice was slapped on the property.

The site at 60-62 High Street has lain empty since.

Earlier this year Angus Alive plans for a culture hub beside the historic theatre emerged.

However, the idea was dropped after councillors said they could not justify £80,000 from a place-based fund for the project.

Arbroath flats proposal - a design of how the block would look.
A design of how the apartment block beside the theatre would look.

Dundee firm George Martin Builders has now come forward with the flats proposal.

The 630 sq. m. site is in Arbroath’s conservation area.

Records show there were buildings on it as far back as 1822.

‘Much-needed’ housing

The applicants say their plans will deliver “much-needed energy efficient residential accommodation into the town centre.

“It will remove a derelict open area replacing it with an attractive, contemporary intervention in the townscape.

Arbroath High Street flats bid.
The High Street site has been on the market.

“This development will infill and re-establish the building line of the High Street,” the company say.

Hillcrest Housing Association has committed to supporting the development.

The application is for a mix of apartments:

  • One two-bedroom, four person wheelchair accessible
  • One two-bed, three person wheelchair accessible
  • One one-bed, two person wheelchair accessible
  • Eight one-bed, two person
  • Three three-bed, five person
  • Three two-bed, four person
  • Three one-bed, two person

There is no car parking provided for the development, but the applicants say that is available at the Ladybridge Street and Marketgate public car parks.

Angus councillors will consider the application in due course.

