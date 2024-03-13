Concern growing for Arbroath teenager, 13, missing since Sunday

Police say it’s now “imperative” they trace an Arbroath teenager, Ben McDougall, reported missing along with another boy since Sunday.

Ben, aged 13, was last seen in his home town at around 8.40pm on Sunday in the Gravesend area of Arbroath.

Officers working to establish his whereabouts confirmed he has since been spotted with another missing Tranent teenager, Stuart Munro, 15.

A confirmed sighting of the pair was made at around 2pm on Tuesday in Prestonpans.

It’s thought the two teenagers are still together and could have since travelled to Edinburgh.

Ben is described as approximately 5ft 6 inches tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and white Nike training shoes.

Stuart Munro, 15, was last seen in the Meadowmill area of Tranent around 1.35am on Tuesday.

He is described to be approximately 5ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit, black body warmer and an orange hat.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in tracing the Arbroath and Tranent youngsters.

Sergeant Calum Connelly said: “A number of resources are being used to locate Stuart and Ben.

“Given their age, it’s imperative we locate them to ensure they are safe and well.

“If anyone has seen the boys or has any information about where they may be, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0149 of March 12.