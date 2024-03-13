Concern growing for Arbroath teenager, 13, missing since Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Concern growing for Arbroath teenager, 13, missing since Sunday

Police confirmed a sighting of Ben McDougall in Prestonpans in the company of another missing teenager.

By Neil Henderson
left - Arbroath teenager, Ben McDougall,13 and Stuart Monro, 15, also missing.
left - Arbroath teenager, Ben McDougall,13 and Stuart Monro, 15, also missing. Image: Police Scotland

Police say it’s now “imperative” they trace an Arbroath teenager, Ben McDougall, reported missing along with another boy since Sunday.

Ben, aged 13, was last seen in his home town at around 8.40pm on Sunday in the Gravesend area of Arbroath.

Officers working to establish his whereabouts confirmed he has since been spotted  with another missing Tranent teenager, Stuart Munro, 15.

A confirmed sighting of the pair was made at around 2pm on Tuesday in Prestonpans.

It’s thought the two teenagers are still together and could have since travelled to Edinburgh.

Ben is described as approximately 5ft 6 inches tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.

“It’s imperative we locate them to ensure they are safe and well”

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and white Nike training shoes.

Stuart Munro, 15, was last seen in the Meadowmill area of Tranent around 1.35am on Tuesday.

He is described to be approximately 5ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit, black body warmer and an orange hat.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in tracing the Arbroath and Tranent youngsters.

Sergeant Calum Connelly said:  “A number of resources are being used to locate Stuart and Ben.

“Given their age, it’s imperative we locate them to ensure they are safe and well.

“If anyone has seen the boys or has any information about where they may be, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0149 of  March 12.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Scottish Government: Shutterstock.
Tayside apprentice scheme that has helped dozens of young people into work set for…
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
70MW green energy projects earmarked for Angus farmland approved by councillors
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
WeeCOOK's Tessa and Ethan at the British Pie Awards.
Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain's best fish pie
A90 vehicle fire near North Water Bridge following two car crash
A90 reopens after vehicle fire following crash near Montrose
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Montrose park homes site pulls plug on expansion plan
Kerbside collection changes in Angus have been delayed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus bin changes: Shake-up branded 'bonkers' as readers react to 3-month delay
5