Dog killed in hit and run on A90 between Dundee and Forfar

A dog has died after it was stuck by a vehicle on the A90 between Dundee and Forfar on Wednesday.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between South Tarbrax and Gallowfauld around 6.40pm.

The springer spaniel died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers thanked members of the public who stopped to care for the dog after the collision.

Police appeal after dog killed on A90

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

PC Fullerton from Forfar Police Office said “We would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us on 101 quoting crime reference CR/0100928/24.

“Due to debris found at the scene, it is likely the vehicle will have sustained damage to the front bumper.

“We would like to thank the two drivers who came across the dog and stopped to care for him following the collision”