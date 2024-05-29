Arbroath brothers become viral sensations for Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath brothers become viral sensations for Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

The 'siuuu' clips have been seen millions of times.

By Ellidh Aitken

Two Arbroath brothers have become viral sensations for their videos imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘siuuu’ celebration.

Alex Iacob, 35, first posted a video of his eldest son, Joshua, imitating the former Manchester United star two years ago.

The clip gained about 34 million views and was picked up on social media by the likes of ESPN.

Alex, a bus driver with Stagecoach, has continued to make the videos with Joshua, four, and his younger son Jordan, who is just one.

He shares them with more than 800,000 followers on TikTok and 122,000 Instagram followers using the name baby.siuuu.

Millions watch Arbroath brothers’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

Alex and the boys’ mum, Mihaela Dumitrescu, moved from Bucharest in Romania to the Angus town about 11 years ago.

He told The Courier: “A few years ago when Ronaldo moved to Manchester United, I bought a football kit for my son and that’s where it started.

“The first video reached 34 million views and was shared by sports pages online.

“From there we just kept doing it.

Joshua (left) and Jordan (right) play football every Saturday in Arbroath. Image: Alex Iacob

“After my second boy came along we started doing it all together.

“It is quite amazing for us – yesterday the boys were in the newspaper in Brazil.

“Everyone knows them and they continue to get so many views on Instagram, which is hard to do.

“I think it is because they are so young.

“In the first video, Joshua was two and when my second son did it, he was only one.”

@baby.siuu

Siuuu diuuu tiuuu😂#babysiu #cr7 #ronaldo #cristianoronaldo #ronaldo_fans #projectronaldo #football #happykids #training #fyp #goal #alnassr #ronaldo7 #siuuuu #football

♬ original sound – Baby Siuuu

Alex says the boys’ passion for football is all down to him.

He said: “From the moment they were born I wanted to show them football and Ronaldo, because he hasn’t got so long left to play, and I want them to understand what he has done for football.

“I wish to see the boys play themselves in the future.

“They train every Saturday in Arbroath and they like it – they love to do the videos about football and kicking the ball around the house.

“Instead of showing them kids videos on the iPad, I show them the football.”

The boys in a video with their dad, Alex. Image: Alex Iacob/Instagram

The family have never had any contact from Ronaldo but Alex believes the one-time Real Madrid forward has seen the clips.

He added: “I think he has seen them because the videos have been on all these pages online.

“There are pages he follows himself like ESPN, and on Sportbible the video reached 66 million views. I think one of them could be him or his family.

“I love doing them because I love reading the messages.

“People always say, ‘This is how I wish my kids to be’, or, ‘I wish my future kids will be like this’.”

