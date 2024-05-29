Arbroath brothers become viral sensations for Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

Two Arbroath brothers have become viral sensations for their videos imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘siuuu’ celebration.

Alex Iacob, 35, first posted a video of his eldest son, Joshua, imitating the former Manchester United star two years ago.

The clip gained about 34 million views and was picked up on social media by the likes of ESPN.

Alex, a bus driver with Stagecoach, has continued to make the videos with Joshua, four, and his younger son Jordan, who is just one.

He shares them with more than 800,000 followers on TikTok and 122,000 Instagram followers using the name baby.siuuu.

Millions watch Arbroath brothers’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

Alex and the boys’ mum, Mihaela Dumitrescu, moved from Bucharest in Romania to the Angus town about 11 years ago.

He told The Courier: “A few years ago when Ronaldo moved to Manchester United, I bought a football kit for my son and that’s where it started.

“The first video reached 34 million views and was shared by sports pages online.

“From there we just kept doing it.

“After my second boy came along we started doing it all together.

“It is quite amazing for us – yesterday the boys were in the newspaper in Brazil.

“Everyone knows them and they continue to get so many views on Instagram, which is hard to do.

“I think it is because they are so young.

“In the first video, Joshua was two and when my second son did it, he was only one.”

Alex says the boys’ passion for football is all down to him.

He said: “From the moment they were born I wanted to show them football and Ronaldo, because he hasn’t got so long left to play, and I want them to understand what he has done for football.

“I wish to see the boys play themselves in the future.

“They train every Saturday in Arbroath and they like it – they love to do the videos about football and kicking the ball around the house.

“Instead of showing them kids videos on the iPad, I show them the football.”

The family have never had any contact from Ronaldo but Alex believes the one-time Real Madrid forward has seen the clips.

He added: “I think he has seen them because the videos have been on all these pages online.

“There are pages he follows himself like ESPN, and on Sportbible the video reached 66 million views. I think one of them could be him or his family.

“I love doing them because I love reading the messages.

“People always say, ‘This is how I wish my kids to be’, or, ‘I wish my future kids will be like this’.”