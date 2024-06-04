Angus Remembers in launch event for local contribution to nationwide Covid-19 memorial programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Remembers in launch event for local contribution to nationwide Covid-19 memorial programme

Specially-commissioned benches across the county are part of Scotland's Remembering Together initiative.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Playhouse staged the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith
Montrose Playhouse staged the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith

Angus has unveiled its contribution to a Scotland-wide Covid-19 memorial and the pandemic’s life-changing impact on local communities.

A specially-commissioned bench at Montrose Playhouse is one of three being located across the county.

The others will be in Arbroath and Kirriemuir, with a mobile memory box and new website completing the interconnected aspects of the Angus Remembers project.

Angus Remembers pandemic memorial
Montrose primary pupils enjoyed the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith

It is the outcome of work led by artist producer Abbey Craig and associate Lily Garget since 2022.

Scotland’s 32 councils are taking part in the Remembering Together project.

Co-creation with Angus residents

The artists worked with local people, community groups, and those most deeply impacted by the pandemic in Angus.

The benches were designed by Carnoustie artist, Mickey Fenton. He wanted to create somewhere for continued reflection and remembrance across the area.

Angus Covid memorial bench at Montrose Playhouse.
Artist/designer Mickey Fenton with the Montrose Playhouse bench. Image: Lydia Smith

And the mobile memory box contains a selection of items associated with the pandemic.

Those include an NHS uniform, visitor’s book, a Covid-19 test kit, painted stones, and a memory quilt.

It is now on display at Montrose Playhouse. It will also be available for any group or organisation to borrow from March 2025.

Angus Remembers pandemic project
Visitors at the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith

Michela Zoppi designed the website, which shares experiences, reflections and creative responses to the pandemic.

It can be found at angusremembers.com

And the strands of the initiative were drawn together for the launch event at Montrose Playhouse.

Tapestry of pandemic projects

Lead artist Abbey Craig said: “Being part of the Remembering Together tapestry of remembrance projects, and helping Angus to create its own unique and important identity has been a special time for me.

“I hope to see the project thriving for many years to come.”

Montrose Playhouse manager Matthew Buchanan said: “I think it’s a natural response to trauma to forget, not to disrespect those we lost but to protect ourselves.

“This project creates a gentle space to reflect, remember and find hope in our own ways through listening to the diverse voices of our communities.

Pandemic memory box at Montrose.
The pandemic memory box is on display at Montrose Playhouse. Image: Lydia Smith

“We are proud to be a small part of it.”

The benches have each been designed with space for wheelchair users and located close to a Changing Places facility.

Angus councillor Lois Speed said: “I was delighted to be part of this project as accessibility for all was at the heart of all it wanted to achieve.”

And Angus Remembers is set to continue its community work with the launch of a legacy Group.

The group is currently seeking new members and volunteers.

To find out more contact angusremembers@gmail.com

