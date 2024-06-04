Angus Remembers in launch event for local contribution to nationwide Covid-19 memorial programme

Angus has unveiled its contribution to a Scotland-wide Covid-19 memorial and the pandemic’s life-changing impact on local communities.

A specially-commissioned bench at Montrose Playhouse is one of three being located across the county.

The others will be in Arbroath and Kirriemuir, with a mobile memory box and new website completing the interconnected aspects of the Angus Remembers project.

It is the outcome of work led by artist producer Abbey Craig and associate Lily Garget since 2022.

Scotland’s 32 councils are taking part in the Remembering Together project.

Co-creation with Angus residents

The artists worked with local people, community groups, and those most deeply impacted by the pandemic in Angus.

The benches were designed by Carnoustie artist, Mickey Fenton. He wanted to create somewhere for continued reflection and remembrance across the area.

And the mobile memory box contains a selection of items associated with the pandemic.

Those include an NHS uniform, visitor’s book, a Covid-19 test kit, painted stones, and a memory quilt.

It is now on display at Montrose Playhouse. It will also be available for any group or organisation to borrow from March 2025.

Michela Zoppi designed the website, which shares experiences, reflections and creative responses to the pandemic.

It can be found at angusremembers.com

And the strands of the initiative were drawn together for the launch event at Montrose Playhouse.

Tapestry of pandemic projects

Lead artist Abbey Craig said: “Being part of the Remembering Together tapestry of remembrance projects, and helping Angus to create its own unique and important identity has been a special time for me.

“I hope to see the project thriving for many years to come.”

Montrose Playhouse manager Matthew Buchanan said: “I think it’s a natural response to trauma to forget, not to disrespect those we lost but to protect ourselves.

“This project creates a gentle space to reflect, remember and find hope in our own ways through listening to the diverse voices of our communities.

“We are proud to be a small part of it.”

The benches have each been designed with space for wheelchair users and located close to a Changing Places facility.

Angus councillor Lois Speed said: “I was delighted to be part of this project as accessibility for all was at the heart of all it wanted to achieve.”

And Angus Remembers is set to continue its community work with the launch of a legacy Group.

The group is currently seeking new members and volunteers.

To find out more contact angusremembers@gmail.com