Montrose pioneers new NSPCC initiative after shock survey findings around child abuse and neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose pioneers new NSPCC initiative after shock survey findings around child abuse and neglect

Listen up, Speak up has been launched to help people spot the signs and give them a voice if they have concerns around a youngster's welfare.

By Graham Brown
NSPCC Scotland's local campaign officer Euan Graham (centre) with Stephen Fox, Cheryl Fleming, Louis Thomson and Rebecca Mearns of Montrose Playhouse. Image: Paul Reid
NSPCC Scotland's local campaign officer Euan Graham (centre) with Stephen Fox, Cheryl Fleming, Louis Thomson and Rebecca Mearns of Montrose Playhouse. Image: Paul Reid

Montrose has staged one of the first in a series of workshops as part of a new NSPCC initiative to help adults help youngsters they fear may be facing abuse or neglect.

It comes after a quarter of adults in a Scottish survey said they have had concerns about a child.

And across the UK, one in five adults admitted they did not take action despite those worries.

The charity has responded with the launch of Listen up, Speak up – a programme of workshops which included one of the first at Montrose Playhouse.

NSPCC Listen up, Speak up workshop
NSPCC Scotland local campaign officer Euan Graham during the Montrose workshop. Image: Paul Reid

The YouGov Survey revealed the main barriers that prevented people from acting are being unsure about if what was happening was abuse.

And many were worried about making things worse and not being able to prove their concerns.

Survey findings

Of the 175 parents surveyed in Scotland the NSPCC found that:

  • More than two in five (47%) have experienced difficulties as a parent they found hard to manage alone.
  • One in four said the fear of being judged would stop them seeking help.
  • Almost three out of five (59%) said that if someone offered support they had not asked for, they would be glad someone had stepped in (18%) or be reassured to feel someone was on their side (41%)

The Listen up, Speak up workshops are led by the NSPCC and being offered to schools, businesses, organisations and community groups.

They advise participants on some of the signs that a child might be at risk, how to approach difficult conversations and who to contact if they are concerned about a child or their family.

The workshops are being offered face-to-face and online.

They will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Montrose, House of Bruar and elsewhere.

Workshops and digital training

Carla Malseed, NSPCC local campaigns manager for Scotland, said: “We believe that everyone can play a part in keeping children safe, if armed with the knowledge of what to do when concerned a child is at risk.

“This can range from practically supporting a family, being a listening ear or letting someone know about your concerns, such as a parent, a child protection lead for a sports club, or even contacting the NSPCC Helpline.

“In our Listen up, Speak up workshops, we run through different scenarios, talk about the things that stop people raising concerns and give some advice about broaching these conversations, which can be difficult.

“We are really keen to reach as many people as possible through our workshops and would love to hear from any community groups, businesses or organisations that would like to host one.”

So far, more than 25,000 people have signed up to Listen up, Speak up digital training.

The charity is striving to reach one million people and organisations across the UK over the next 10 years, inspiring them to take actions in their community.

To find out more and sign up for online training, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/speakup

To host a workshop, email localcampaigns@nspcc.org.uk

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Police and council called over intruder concerns as water pours from old Forfar swimming…
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully sanctuary: What is state of play with controversial rescue centre now…
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
'Anxious wait' for Donaldson family as parole board fails to make decision on Angus…
Fire ripped through the Seaforth Hotel in 2006. Image: Supplied
Starbucks to fight council over refusal for cafe and drive-thru on site of former…
Ryan Steehouder during his rape trial.
Rapist caught drink-driving through Angus hours before sex assault conviction
Uncertainty surrounds Arbroath community centre's future. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Councillor remains 'mystified' over £450,000 estimate to fix Arbroath Community Centre roof
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today
Parents are set to face an increase in the cost of school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Cost of Angus school meals to rise under budget plans
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash