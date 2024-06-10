Firefighters tackle gorse fire near Kirriemuir

Firefighters are tackling a gorse fire on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.
The fire broke out on a section of Ballinshoe farm just off the road between Glasswell and Checkiefield at 5.40pm.
Two appliances from Kirriemuir remain at the scene.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5,40pm about a grassland and gorse fire at Ballinshoe Farm near Kirriemuir.
“We have two appliances from Kirriemuir at the scene.”
The road leading to Checkiefield from Kirriemuir currently remains open.
