Firefighters tackle gorse fire near Kirriemuir

Firefighters are tackling a gorse fire on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

The fire broke out on a section of Ballinshoe farm just off the road between Glasswell and Checkiefield at 5.40pm.

Two appliances from Kirriemuir remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5,40pm about a grassland and gorse fire at Ballinshoe Farm near Kirriemuir.

“We have two appliances from Kirriemuir at the scene.”

The road leading to Checkiefield from Kirriemuir currently remains open.