Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fresh bid lodged to declare Angus housing emergency

Last month the district's SNP administration rejected a call to declare a local housing emergency just days before the Scottish Government announced one nationwide.

By Graham Brown
Former council housing in Arbroath has been re-developed. Image: Paul Reid
Former council housing in Arbroath has been re-developed. Image: Paul Reid

A new call to declare an Angus housing emergency will be made after last month’s foiled bid days before one was announced nationwide by the Scottish Government.

The move will be made by a Brechin Independent councillor after she successfully deferred an important housing plan to a meeting of the full council next week.

Jill Scott says she hopes the council’s SNP administration will have a re-think on the scale of the crisis facing housing in Angus.

Councillor Scott confirmed her housing emergency motion has been re-submitted ahead of next Thursday’s full council.

Improvement plan discussion deferred

It came as communities committee councillors on Tuesday agreed to delay consideration of the area’s 2024/25 housing improvement plan.

“This is a significant piece of work, and an important piece of work,” said Ms Scott.

“Housing takes up a lot of all of our casework and I’d like to see it deferred to full council.”

And she later confirmed the housing emergency motion has been lodged again.

“It was very disappointing that it did not get the support of all of the council last month,” she said.

“We have huge issues to tackle in Angus and £9 million has gone from our strategic investment plan.

“That to me is a housing emergency.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott.
Brechin councillor Jill Scott has re-submitted her housing emergency motion. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “I’ve lodged my emergency motion again and will wait to see if it is considered next week.

“I want it to include a housing emergency action plan to give us regular updates on what we are doing to tackle all of our issues in Angus.”

It means councillors are set for a major debate on a range of topics, from repairs to empty homes.

The housing improvement plan due for consideration on Tuesday included some damning data around tenant satisfaction.

It revealed a 13% drop in the number of tenants in its 7,000-plus council houses who think they get value for money.

And just 40% think they are given enough opportunity to get involved in council housing decision-making.

‘Housing is the priority’ says SNP group

Administration housing spokesperson Kenny Braes fully endorsed Councillor Scott’s improvement plan deferral move.

Montrose councillor Mr Braes “Housing is a priority – the priority for this administration.

“It’s entirely appropriate this major piece of work be referred to full council where every one of the 28 councillors can have their say on it.”

