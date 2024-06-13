Council promise action after Arbroath OAP’s six-month fight for roof repairs to flat she has lived in for 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Council promise action after Arbroath OAP’s six-month fight for roof repairs to flat she has lived in for 50 years

72-year-old Pat Millar's home was damaged by Storm Gerrit in late December.

By Graham Brown
Pat Millar has been promised action by Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pat Millar has been promised action by Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Arbroath community stalwart has been promised her six-month roof repairs battle with Angus Council will soon be over.

Pat Millar’s flat in Union Street East was damaged when Storm Gerrit struck in late December.

The former Arbroath Community Council chairwoman and BEM-holder has lived there for almost 50 years.

Mrs Millar was also a long-time member of the tenants’ steering group which worked with the council on housing matters.

But she is “at the end of her tether” with the authority after living in fear for months that water will come pouring back in.

The lengthy delay has been caused by the block of flats being a mix of private and council-owned.

However, the council has now told Mrs Millar they will end the hold-up and press on with repairs.

Storm Gerrit impact

Pat said: “I came home from shopping on December 27 last year and all hell broke loose during Storm Gerrit.

“Water was coming in through the smoke detectors, they were trashed and I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“To their credit the council did respond quickly at that time, and they and the fire brigade came out.

“The smoke detectors were re-instated. But they looked at the roof and I was told the flashing and vents needed attention.

“I said I’d be patient, but since then it has been a struggle to get anything from them.

“I lodged a formal complaint at the end of February and have been to both my councillor and MP.

“It’s taken quite a toll on my physical and mental health.

“Maybe I’m being unrealistic, but I thought that after being a good tenant here for nearly 50 years that the council might feel some responsibility towards looking after me.

“I know it’s complicated by the fact that some of the flats are private and some council.

“But if it’s minimal damage at the moment wouldn’t it make sense to do the repairs and pursue the others. It’s the council’s flat which will be hit first if we get another big storm.

“I’ll have been here 50 years in October and want to live here happily for as long as I can. But this has really caused me a lot of anxiety.”

Council pledge action

Angus Council has said it will take a direct approach to the Arbroath issue.

A spokesperson said: “Where there are blocks of housing with both owners and tenants and the majority within the block are owners, the council has to consult with the owners in relation to the repairs to be undertaken.

“We cannot simply carry out repairs without consulting.

“This can mean additional time is needed for both the legal and consultation processes.

“This can affect our tenants adversely and we do all that we can to minimise this, where possible.

“We are aware that the Scottish Government are looking into situation with tenements and their maintenance at this time with a view to regulating in this area.

“We fully appreciate the tenant’s concerns and frustrations and, on this occasion, have taken the decision to undertake repairs following initial consultations.

They added: “We are expecting the work to commence soon.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus planners have approved the Bogindollo Farm free range operation. Image: DC Thomson
£1.6m Angus free range hen sheds for 32,000 birds get planning go-ahead
Lord Carloway
Crown fails to secure tougher sentence for remorseless Angus rapist
Part of the Abbey Theatre stage sits over one of the Arbroath flats. Image: Google
Arbroath residents in limbo after council says flats built without planning permission
Former council housing in Arbroath has been re-developed. Image: Paul Reid
Fresh bid lodged to declare Angus housing emergency
Angus Council say 'appropriate action' has been taken. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Boy, 12, charged after 'serious assault' of fellow Angus high school pupil
Lownie campaigner Pam Hamilton addressed the planning committee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
What next for 'industrial' Angus solar farm bid after councillors reject 30MW Lownie scheme?
3
Ian Heddle
Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand
British Geological Survey (BGS) experts at Arbroath cliffs. Image: BGS/UKRI
Geologists take fresh look at 400 million-year-old landscape of Strathmore in major mapping survey
person hit on railway line
Services through Fife disrupted after person hit by train
Gorse fire near Kirriemuir
Firefighters tackle gorse fire near Kirriemuir

Conversation