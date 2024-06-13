Council promise action after Arbroath OAP’s six-month fight for roof repairs to flat she has lived in for 50 years

An Arbroath community stalwart has been promised her six-month roof repairs battle with Angus Council will soon be over.

Pat Millar’s flat in Union Street East was damaged when Storm Gerrit struck in late December.

The former Arbroath Community Council chairwoman and BEM-holder has lived there for almost 50 years.

Mrs Millar was also a long-time member of the tenants’ steering group which worked with the council on housing matters.

But she is “at the end of her tether” with the authority after living in fear for months that water will come pouring back in.

The lengthy delay has been caused by the block of flats being a mix of private and council-owned.

However, the council has now told Mrs Millar they will end the hold-up and press on with repairs.

Storm Gerrit impact

Pat said: “I came home from shopping on December 27 last year and all hell broke loose during Storm Gerrit.

“Water was coming in through the smoke detectors, they were trashed and I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“To their credit the council did respond quickly at that time, and they and the fire brigade came out.

“The smoke detectors were re-instated. But they looked at the roof and I was told the flashing and vents needed attention.

“I said I’d be patient, but since then it has been a struggle to get anything from them.

“I lodged a formal complaint at the end of February and have been to both my councillor and MP.

“It’s taken quite a toll on my physical and mental health.

“Maybe I’m being unrealistic, but I thought that after being a good tenant here for nearly 50 years that the council might feel some responsibility towards looking after me.

“I know it’s complicated by the fact that some of the flats are private and some council.

“But if it’s minimal damage at the moment wouldn’t it make sense to do the repairs and pursue the others. It’s the council’s flat which will be hit first if we get another big storm.

“I’ll have been here 50 years in October and want to live here happily for as long as I can. But this has really caused me a lot of anxiety.”

Council pledge action

Angus Council has said it will take a direct approach to the Arbroath issue.

A spokesperson said: “Where there are blocks of housing with both owners and tenants and the majority within the block are owners, the council has to consult with the owners in relation to the repairs to be undertaken.

“We cannot simply carry out repairs without consulting.

“This can mean additional time is needed for both the legal and consultation processes.

“This can affect our tenants adversely and we do all that we can to minimise this, where possible.

“We are aware that the Scottish Government are looking into situation with tenements and their maintenance at this time with a view to regulating in this area.

“We fully appreciate the tenant’s concerns and frustrations and, on this occasion, have taken the decision to undertake repairs following initial consultations.

They added: “We are expecting the work to commence soon.”