Dunfermline hopeful for start of pre-season training as James McPake gives Ewan Otoo fitness update

The Pars boss is optimistic of starting with a clean bill of health.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake shakes hands with midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Dunfermline manager James McPake with midfielder Ewan Otoo last summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are hoping to have a clean bill of health for the start of pre-season training next week – as Ewan Otoo closes in on full fitness.

Last term was hampered by a succession of injuries to key players, including skipper Kyle Benedictus, defender Rhys Breen, winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler and midfielder Matty Todd.

It left the Pars struggling for consistency across a campaign that saw them threaten the play-off places and then drop to ninth and a possible relegation battle, before recovering to finish sixth.

With the likes of Craig Wighton, Aaron Comrie and Breen all returning to fitness in the closing weeks of the season following lengthy lay-offs, the Fifers are keen to avoid a repeat in 2024/25.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

And manager James McPake has accepted the importance of the forthcoming preparations for the new campaign as the East End Park men bid to hit the ground running.

Otoo is currently the only concern for the start of pre-season, with the former Celtic youngster sustaining a knee issue against Airdrie on April 13.

The 21-year-old did not require surgery on the posterolateral corner of his left knee but missed the last three games of the season as he began his recovery.

It is anticipated he could now even be cleared to return to training when the rest of his team-mates report for duty next Friday.

Important

The powerful midfielder has been in at East End Park in recent days working with the medical team as he steps up his rehabilitation.

McPake said: “Pre-season is so important and it’s important we get this pre-season right.

“We hope we’ve got as many available as we can have for the start of training.

“At the moment, it’s only Ewan Otoo who might be a week late, at most.

Ewan Otoo in pre-season training with Dunfermline Athletic FC in 2023.
Ewan Otoo in pre-season training with Dunfermline last year. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But we’re hoping to have him back for the first day as well.

“With Ewan though, it’s not as pivotal, because he’s worked with us now for a year and a half.”

Dunfermline have so far added only Chris Kane to their squad on a two-year deal following his loan from St Johnstone last season.

The Pars released four first-team players – Paul Allan, Miller Fenton, Alex Jakubiak and Max Little – and six other loanees also returned to their parent clubs.

