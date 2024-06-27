Part of Arbroath house cordoned off amid ongoing police probe

Police have cordoned off part of a house in Arbroath amid an ongoing probe.

Officers have taped off an area of the garden at the property on Railton Crescent.

Locals say there has been police activity in the area since the early hours of Thursday.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

One resident who did not want to be named said: “This all started in the early hours, you could hear the noise along the street.

“There are a lot of children who live around here who would have heard what was going on. It isn’t nice for them.

“Police arrived and took away quite a lot of evidence bags.

“This is a nice, quiet area to live in and everyone is friendly.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.