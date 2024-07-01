Arbroath Asda store taped off overnight after police incident

The Asda store in Arbroath has been taped off overnight after a police incident.

Officers sealed off the Westway Retail Park supermarket on Sunday evening.

At least two ambulances and five police vehicles were in attendance at the supermarket.

The front of the shop remains taped off on Monday morning with customers being turned away.

One local said: “I first became aware of it at about 8pm on Sunday.

“Police had shut down the Asda, there was an ambulance, a doctor’s vehicle and a lot of police cars.

“There were officers going in and out of the shop.

“There were also a few members of the public watching what was going on.

“One police car was as far as B&Q and they had also closed the petrol station.

“To me it looked like a really big incident.”

Police were also carrying out activity at the goods entrance at the back of the store on Monday.

Arbroath woman Yvonne Dunne said she was turned away by officers this morning.

The 73-year-old said: “I wasn’t aware of what’s happened till I arrived at the store.

“I’d just come down for medicine for my granddaughter and a few bits and pieces.

“The officer told me the store was shut and there is tape around the store.

“There is usually police at the retail park but nothing like this.”

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Asda have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

