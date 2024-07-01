News 20 great pictures as fans lap up hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions The Welsh legend headlined the third of four concerts at the festival. Monica, Liah, Lauren and Jane looking cool and ready to enjoy the show! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Bryan Copland & Gemma Bibby July 1 2024, 10:05am July 1 2024, 10:05am Share 20 great pictures as fans lap up hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5024973/tom-jones-stirling-summer-sessions-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Fans lapped up decades’ worth of hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday. The Welsh legend headlined the third of four gigs at City Park as part of the festival. Singer Beverley Knight warmed the crowd up with a set of her own hits. It came after Busted played on Friday night and James Arthur on Thursday. Shania Twain – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – brings the curtain down on the festival on Tuesday. Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed the Tom Jones concert. Shirley Palmer and Annette Grier heading along to watch Tom Jones. Lauren and Stacy who was celebrating her 39th birthday. Lauren and Stacy joined by mum and dad Margaret and Forbes, and husbands Ally and Thomas. Excited ladies heading to see Tom! Fans of all ages descended on the City Park Stage in Stirling for the Tom Jones Concert. Stirling Castle provides a stunning backdrop for the City Park Stage. Murphy sisters from Wishaw who were supposed to be going with their 93 year old mum but sadly she was unable make it. Time for a quick photo before the concert begins. Mag Norval, Emma Norval and Anne Moylan looking forward to seeing Tom Jones! The Colquhoun family from Callander. Sean Michael and Kirsty Burzynski. Teri, Sandra and Sandi Polson. The Hughes clan from Fife. Some fans even had Tom on their t-shirts! Ebony and Audrey Reid. Jodie Riddell, Brenda Cryleand Helen Edmond from Aberdeen. Sharon Kewley, Amanda Lindsay, Elaine McCourt and Laura McTague. Deborah and Paul Cassidy and Christine Tyler from Alva. Clair, Angie and Sam from Bonnyrigg Midlothian. Mario, Chris, Ann and Ilse from Gent in Belgium who are travelling around Europe taking in Music festivals and Concerts.
Conversation