20 great pictures as fans lap up hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions

Fans lapped up decades’ worth of hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday.

The Welsh legend headlined the third of four gigs at City Park as part of the festival.

Singer Beverley Knight warmed the crowd up with a set of her own hits.

It came after Busted played on Friday night and James Arthur on Thursday.

Shania Twain – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – brings the curtain down on the festival on Tuesday.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed the Tom Jones concert.