20 great pictures as fans lap up hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

20 great pictures as fans lap up hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions

The Welsh legend headlined the third of four concerts at the festival.

Monica, Liah, Lauren and Jane looking cool and ready to enjoy the show! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Monica, Liah, Lauren and Jane looking cool and ready to enjoy the show! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland & Gemma Bibby

Fans lapped up decades’ worth of hits from Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday.

The Welsh legend headlined the third of four gigs at City Park as part of the festival.

Singer Beverley Knight warmed the crowd up with a set of her own hits.

It came after Busted played on Friday night and James Arthur on Thursday.

Shania Twain – whose day-to-day manager is from Dundee – brings the curtain down on the festival on Tuesday.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Sunday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed the Tom Jones concert.

Shirley Palmer and Annette Grier heading along to watch Tom Jones.
Lauren and Stacy who was celebrating her 39th birthday.
Lauren and Stacy joined by mum and dad Margaret and Forbes, and husbands Ally and Thomas.
Excited ladies heading to see Tom!
Fans of all ages descended on the City Park Stage in Stirling for the Tom Jones Concert.
Stirling Castle provides a stunning backdrop for the City Park Stage.
Murphy sisters from Wishaw who were supposed to be going with their 93 year old mum but sadly she was unable make it.
Time for a quick photo before the concert begins.
Mag Norval, Emma Norval and Anne Moylan looking forward to seeing Tom Jones!
The Colquhoun family from Callander.
Sean Michael and Kirsty Burzynski.
Teri, Sandra and Sandi Polson.
The Hughes clan from Fife.
Some fans even had Tom on their t-shirts!
Ebony and Audrey Reid.
Jodie Riddell, Brenda Cryleand Helen Edmond from Aberdeen.
Sharon Kewley, Amanda Lindsay, Elaine McCourt and Laura McTague.
Deborah and Paul Cassidy and Christine Tyler from Alva.
Clair, Angie and Sam from Bonnyrigg Midlothian.
Mario, Chris, Ann and Ilse from Gent in Belgium who are travelling around Europe taking in Music festivals and Concerts.

More from News

Darryl Anderson has admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of eight-month-old Zackary Blades and his aunt, Karlene Warner, in a crash on the A1 in County Durham (Family handout/Durham Police/PA)
Man admits causing deaths of baby and aunt by dangerous driving
Police taped off Cairns Street in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Kirkcaldy street taped off by police after 'disturbance' as house covered with graffiti
Sheli McCoy visiting Ceres Primary School. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school
Genes may indirectly influence how old girls are when they have their first period by speeding up weight gain in childhood (Ben Birchall/PA)
Study of age of puberty in girls suggests links with weight gain
Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare (Thibault Camus/AP)
World-renowned Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare dies aged 88
Police and ambulance vehicles at Asda in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man, 62, dies at Arbroath Asda as woman charged with assault
Fans go wild during headline act, The View. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from second day of Heartland Festival in Pitlochry
Palestinians walk through a street market in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Israel releases 55 Palestinians it detained from Gaza
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn rubbish during the protest (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Ultra-Orthodox protest against order to enlist turns violent in Jerusalem
Prisoners stand behind the fence in the barracks’ yard in a prison (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukraine’s convicts offered release at a high price: Join fight against Russia

Conversation