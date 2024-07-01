New memorials mark Edzell’s important place in aviation history across two World Wars – and nuclear era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New memorials mark Edzell’s important place in aviation history across two World Wars – and nuclear era

The Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust staged unveilings at wartime sites in Angus and Aberdeenshire.

By Graham Brown
Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust director Kenneth Bannerman (left) leads the Edzell unveiling. Image: Ethan Williams
Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust director Kenneth Bannerman (left) leads the Edzell unveiling. Image: Ethan Williams

Permanent memorials have been unveiled to mark Edzell’s important wartime aviation role stretching back more than a century.

The Angus village is the setting for two of the latest markers created by the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust.

And another unveiling was staged at Fordoun in neighbouring Aberdeenshire on a busy weekend for the charity.

Edzell airfield memorial
The ABCT Edzell Woods memorial is unveiled. Image: Ethan Williams

ABCT director general Kenneth Bannerman said the trust was proud to add Edzell and Fordoun to its list of memorial locations.

106-year-old history of original Edzell airfield

Edzell actually consisted of three airfields, the first opened in the summer of 1918.

It was used by aircraft of No. 26 Training Depot Station, and came equipped with many hangars and other support facilities.

“Following its useful contribution to the winning of World War One, Edzell I closed in the spring of 1919 and has since, to all intents, completely vanished,” said Mr Bannerman.

Then, in World War Two, a new airfield developed to the south of the first Edzell site was extensively developed.

Edzell airfield memorial unveiling.
ABCT director general Kenneth Bannerman talking with visitors at the Edzell event. Image: Ethan Williams

It was a major maintenance base and also used for training pilots based at RAF Montrose.

The Angus town became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913.

Its historic significance is marked at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre on the original Broomfield site.

“Aircraft being prepared for front-line service during World War Two included famous types of the day such as de Havilland Mosquitoes and Lockheed Hudsons.

“No. 44 MU remained well into peacetime. Edzell III closed in a flying capacity in December 1957,” added Mr Bannerman.

Edzell airfield’s vital nuclear era role

But for almost 40 years it then became ‘Edzell base’, a vital Cold War listening station of the US Navy.

“Since the Americans left in 1997, the airfield has become a mixture of industry and housing,” Mr Bannerman said.

“It remains greatly tangible through many of the large hangars and other facilities that can be seen.

Edzell base opening in 1960.
Raising of the flags at the opening of the RAF base in Edzell in 1960.

The Edzell I and III airfields are now marked with one granite memorial at Edzell Woods, the housing estate associated with the later site.

Mr Bannerman said Edzell II is the often forgotten but important missing link in the history of the three airfields.

“In the first half of the 1930s it existed as a civil landing ground under a national scheme overseen by the Automobile Association to support civil aviation across Britain.

It was the first of its type in Scotland.

“This airfield possessed extremely strong links with the locally famous Panmure Arms Hotel, being discovered by its then owner, Charles Thiem.”

A plaque recognising the significant of Edzell II has been sited at the village war memorial garden.

To find out more about the work of ABCT visit www.abct.org.uk

“Well over 200 memorials have already been unveiled following huge public demand, with hundreds more being planned,” said Kenneth.

