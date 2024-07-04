Montrose teacher who screamed at 9-year-old autistic boy ‘won’t be returning to school’

A Montrose mum has been told a teacher who “screamed” at her nine-year-old autistic son will not be returning to the school.

Chelsea Clark, 31, complained to Angus Council after the incident when picking up son Kylan from Lochside Primary School last Tuesday.

The care assistant claimed she could hear a teacher screaming, “I am sick of you” and, “I have had enough of this” at her son, who is non-verbal, as she went to collect him from the additional support needs department.

Chelsea also claims she heard the teacher shouting, “I am sick and tired of you hitting me” at Kylan.

Montrose mum complains to head teacher after incident at Lochside Primary

Chelsea told The Courier: “I immediately entered the school to speak to the head teacher.

“The teacher assisting me was visibly upset and told me she was there to support me and was sorry I had to witness that.

“After entering the head teacher’s office I gave a statement and the other teacher supported what I had said.

“The head teacher told me there was no excuse but recent weeks had been challenging with Kylan and that there was protocol and procedures to follow.”

Chelsea claims she was initially told the teacher involved was being spoken to but would be allowed to return the next day.

Chelsea said she was “disgusted” at this and felt her concerns were not being listened to.

She continued: “I told the head teacher my children would not return to school and I was not satisfied about how it had been dealt with.”

Chelsea contacted Angus Council’s education and lifelong learning department to complain.

In an email, the local authority apologised for any “distress” caused to Kylan and insisted the matter was “being taken very seriously”.

A further email from the council said: “I can let you know that the member of staff has not been working in school since this incident and will not be returning to Lochside Primary School.

“As confirmed with you, the proper procedures were and continue to be followed.

“I do appreciate how frustrating this must be for you, however, (I) know that you will understand I am limited in what information I can share whilst these processes are ongoing.”

‘Kylan cannot speak for himself so I’ll always be his voice’

Chelsea added: “I’ve lost all trust in the school.

“There are some amazing teachers there who have been fantastic with my son. I thought the same about the teacher in question.

“Kylan cannot speak for himself so I’ll always be his voice and fight to ensure he is safe and all his needs are met.

“It’s extremely hard to trust anyone with your children when they cannot speak up.”

The council refused to confirm whether the teacher has faced any disciplinary action.

A council spokesman told The Courier: “We are aware of this matter and Angus Council procedures are being followed.”