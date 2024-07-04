Montrose teacher who screamed at 9-year-old autistic boy ‘won’t be returning to school’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose teacher who screamed at 9-year-old autistic boy ‘won’t be returning to school’

Chelsea Clark complained to Angus Council after an incident involving son Kylan at Lochside Primary School.

By Ben MacDonald
Montrose mum accuses Lochside Primary teacher of abusing child
Chelsea Clark says a teacher shouted at her son Kylan at Lochside Primary in Montrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Supplied

A Montrose mum has been told a teacher who “screamed” at her nine-year-old autistic son will not be returning to the school.

Chelsea Clark, 31, complained to Angus Council after the incident when picking up son Kylan from Lochside Primary School last Tuesday.

The care assistant claimed she could hear a teacher screaming, “I am sick of you” and, “I have had enough of this” at her son, who is non-verbal, as she went to collect him from the additional support needs department.

Chelsea also claims she heard the teacher shouting, “I am sick and tired of you hitting me” at Kylan.

Montrose mum complains to head teacher after incident at Lochside Primary

Chelsea told The Courier: “I immediately entered the school to speak to the head teacher.

“The teacher assisting me was visibly upset and told me she was there to support me and was sorry I had to witness that.

“After entering the head teacher’s office I gave a statement and the other teacher supported what I had said.

“The head teacher told me there was no excuse but recent weeks had been challenging with Kylan and that there was protocol and procedures to follow.”

Chelsea claims she was initially told the teacher involved was being spoken to but would be allowed to return the next day.

The school is “following procedures” after the incident. Image: Google Street View

Chelsea said she was “disgusted” at this and felt her concerns were not being listened to.

She continued: “I told the head teacher my children would not return to school and I was not satisfied about how it had been dealt with.”

Chelsea contacted Angus Council’s education and lifelong learning department to complain.

In an email, the local authority apologised for any “distress” caused to Kylan and insisted the matter was “being taken very seriously”.

A further email from the council said: “I can let you know that the member of staff has not been working in school since this incident and will not be returning to Lochside Primary School.

“As confirmed with you, the proper procedures were and continue to be followed.

“I do appreciate how frustrating this must be for you, however, (I) know that you will understand I am limited in what information I can share whilst these processes are ongoing.”

‘Kylan cannot speak for himself so I’ll always be his voice’

Chelsea added: “I’ve lost all trust in the school.

“There are some amazing teachers there who have been fantastic with my son. I thought the same about the teacher in question.

“Kylan cannot speak for himself so I’ll always be his voice and fight to ensure he is safe and all his needs are met.

“It’s extremely hard to trust anyone with your children when they cannot speak up.”

The council refused to confirm whether the teacher has faced any disciplinary action.

A council spokesman told The Courier: “We are aware of this matter and Angus Council procedures are being followed.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The aftermath of the Forfar blaze in January. Image: Paul Reid
Plans approved for new Forfar bus garage after £500k blaze
Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Young farmer admits 'low speed' Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones
The green circular path will take in Carnoustie beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall cash paves way for Carnoustie green circular path project
The Lathallan tribute at the grave of pipe band founder Harry Stott. Image: Supplied
Second World War hero's bagpipes ring out 60th anniversary tune for Lathallan School band
Alun Harris-Richards.
Security guard who died at Arbroath Asda named
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial…
Resident captured rat video as Angus Council investigates infestation in Birkhill.
VIDEO: Angus villagers fear rat issue will escalate after bin bag advice
2
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Asda in Arbroath taped off by police Picture shows; Asda in Arbroath taped off by police. Asda, Arbroath. Supplied by James Simpson/DC Thomson Date; 01/07/2024
Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis 'gardener' faces deportation