Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crash closes A935 Brechin to Montrose road

Bus services facing delays and cancellations.

By Neil Henderson
A crash has closed the A935 road between Brechin and Montrose on Wednesday evening.

The road is understood to have been been closed shortly before 6pm.

A post by bus operator Stagecoach, on X advised that services were facing “significant delays”.

It added: “Service 40 and 40a will suffer significant delays due to a RTC at house of Dun.

“All services will be diverted via A935.

“Montrose and Brechin will still be served.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

