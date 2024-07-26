Major compensation breakthrough for Fornethy House abuse survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Major compensation breakthrough for Fornethy House abuse survivors

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has been urged to remove compensation barriers for over 200 women abused at Fornethy House in Angus.

By Brendan Duggan
Fornethy survivors protest outside Holyrood in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fornethy survivors protest outside Holyrood in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Survivors of historical abuse at Fornethy House must be compensated, say a committee of MSPs.

In a major breakthrough for victims, the group called on Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to remove the “unjustified” barriers which have excluded those harmed in Angus from being granted compensation.

More than 200 women were abused as children at Fornethy.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Earlier this year Shona Robison, Ms Forbes’ predecessor, infuriated survivors by saying they did not qualify because they only attended the residential school on a short-term basis.

But in a decisive move, the parliament’s petitions committee reached the “unanimous decision” to side with the former Fornethy pupils after a two-year review.

Its convenor Jackson Carlaw says he was deeply moved by the testimony of survivors at the hearings and in The Courier’s 2022 investigation into the scandal.

He called the restrictions an “injustice”.

The SNP government has previously defended the strict criteria for compensation, adding that expanding the redress scheme could potentially lead to a surge in historical claims, many of which could be difficult to substantiate.

Fornethy House abuse victim Jan Law addresses the group. Thursday 27th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“It’s fantastic and welcoming news,” said Jan Law, 62, a Dundee Abertay Lecturer who went to Fornethy in 1973 and faced weeks of abuse at the hands of staff members.
“The committee has been extremely supportive of the Fornethy survivors and what we endured as children.”

Our investigation told of alleged abuse at the Angus residential school in the 1960 – including beatings, humiliation, force feeding and sexual assault.

The Redress Scotland Scheme, established for those who suffered abuse in state care before 2004, offers survivors compensation up to £100,000 and a formal apology.

Fornethy victims have previously been excluded because of the burden of evidence and the fact victims were only there for up to six weeks.

They say the destruction of documents many years ago made it impossible for them to meet redress requirements.

Former Scottish Tory leader Mr Carlaw told The Courier: “We thought that was a complete injustice and the entire committee across all parties was unanimous in its recommendation that the Scottish Government has to think again.

“We really did come to the collective view that this is an injustice that has to be righted.”

Fornethy House, Kilry general locator and drone images for impact story – Wednesday 20th July 2022 – Steve Brown / DCT Media

In the letter to Kate Forbes, Mr Carlaw said: “The evidence we have continued to gather has solidified our view that the regulations introduced in December 2021 have created an unjustified barrier preventing those who experienced abuse in settings such as Fornethy House.”

The committee concluded, regardless of the length of their stay in Angus, children were left vulnerable with minimal or no contact with their parents and relied on the institution to look after and keep them safe.

Jackson Carlaw. Former Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.

Ms Law said: “Those six weeks at Fornethy House impacted many of us for the rest of our lives.

“While the petition result is long overdue, it represents a recognition of our suffering and distress.

“Without the tenacity of the committee and Marion Reid, who started the survivors’ group, the Scottish Government would likely still be blocking and refusing to engage with our distress and suffering.”

The petitions committee told ministers not to delay their response to the petition.

Mr Carlaw said: “We are quite prepared to take this to a debate on the chamber of the floor.”

Read our Fornethy House investigation

More from Angus & The Mearns

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today for the third time…
Grandstand above the 1st tee, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures from opening day at Carnoustie
Annat Bank GP Practice in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Montrose GP practice could be saved as NHS Tayside searches for a new operator
police Kirrie house
Police stand guard at Kirriemuir home after report of cannabis factory
Gary Player with Ganges staff members. I
Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh pay visit to Carnoustie restaurant
John Daly. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: John Daly criticised by Arbroath theatre chiefs over remarks including 'X-rated Kamala Harris…
2
The Royal Thai restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Arbroath restaurant
tasmin glass third parole hearing
Donaldson family plea as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for third parole date
5
Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss faces jail after decades of child abuse
Miguel Angel Jimenez in action at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more

Conversation