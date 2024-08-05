Viral TikTok star samples Arbroath Pie Bob’s pie with chef Dean Banks

A TikTok star has sampled an Arbroath Pie Bob’s pie with the help of chef Dean Banks – and shared the results with his millions of followers.

Kalani Ghost Hunter, who travels the world to create online content, is back in Scotland to taste local delicacies.

In his latest video, he is joined by former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Dean to sample a steak and black pudding pie from the Arbroath bakery.

It comes after Kalani Ghost Hunter – real name Kalani Smith – visited Dean’s Haar restaurant in St Andrews in March.

He said at the time he would remember that visit for the rest of his life, adding: “This is the best food I have put in my mouth on this side of the pond yet.”

Kalani Ghost Hunter says Pie Bob’s pie ‘like a barbecue sandwich’

In his latest video, Dean tells Kalanie that Pie Bob’s pies are the “best in Scotland”.

After tasting the steak and black pudding pie, Kalani says: “It’s pretty good.

“It’s almost like a barbecue sandwich. I know I’m going to get ripped for saying that, but the way the steak is, it’s kind of like pulled pork. It’s really slow-cooked.

“I like the flavour and I like when black pudding is mixed with stuff.

“Black pudding by itself has an interesting flavour, but when you mix it with other things it definitely takes on a different flavour profile.”

Dean then says: “It’s a hearty pie. It’s going to fill you up, keep you warm in the cold winters. Scotland’s not a very warm country.

“I love it, it’s such a good pie. When it’s fresh, hot out the bakery, it’s a good nine (or) 10.

“The steak and gravy pies, they’re a solid nine every time. I don’t give anything 10s so nine is very good.”

In the clip, Dean also gets Kalani to try a fudge yum yum and a fruit slice, both of which go down well.

TikTok star brands Fife strawberries ‘the best’

During his visit, the Hawaiian also took time to try goods from the Strawberry Shed at the Forgan Roundabout in Fife.

He said: “(It’s) probably the best strawberry I’ve ever put in my mouth.

“I could not imagine making a strawberry shortcake with this, I don’t know if that’s a thing over here.

“What I can tell you is these are beautiful.

“So much flavour to them. Sometimes when you eat strawberries they can be kind of dull, there’s not a lot of flavour to them.

“They have the strawberry texture but not as much of a strawberry taste. These both have strawberry texture and taste, ten out of ten.”