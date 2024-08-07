Sepa probe as ‘unbelievable amount of waste’ dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops

The environment watchdog has launched a probe after an “unbelievable amount of waste” was dumped behind shops on Arbroath High Street.

The rubbish has piled up in a fenced-off area area on Elgin Place.

It is unclear who owns the site but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is trying to get the mess cleared after residents complained.

One man who walks past the site on his commute to work says it is a “disgrace” that waste is being “stockpiled”.

He said: “It just appears to have grown and grown over the last few weeks.

“While most of it is contained, there is an overspill.

“It’s a disgrace that it’s been allowed to be stockpiled like that.

“While it’s not a busy thoroughfare, it’s unsightly.”

Arbroath Independent councillor Lois Speed described the mess as an “eyesore” which was “impacting residents”.

She said: “There is an unbelievable amount of waste that is causing great concern.

“Residents alerted me to this a couple of weeks ago and the council and Sepa have stepped in.

“I hope to see action soon and the waste removed.

“It is a complete blight on the landscape, and it is unfortunately impacting residents who are having to look at this eyesore every day.”

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “Sepa has received reports regarding waste amassed at the rear of a commercial building on High Street, Arbroath, and our officers have attended the site to investigate.

“We have contacted the landowner to inform them of their responsibility to secure the area where waste is being stored and to ensure the waste quantities comply with legislation.

“We are working with partner agencies to monitor the situation and ensure that the waste is safely contained and ultimately disposed of.

Sepa thanks public for reporting Arbroath waste

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who submitted reports.

“Anyone with concerns about incidents that may have an environmental impact can report environmental events to Sepa via our online form or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

