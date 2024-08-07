Sepa probe as ‘unbelievable amount of waste’ dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Sepa probe as ‘unbelievable amount of waste’ dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops

"It is a complete blight on the landscape."

By James Simpson
The pile of waste at the rear of the shops on Arbroath High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The pile of waste at the rear of the shops on Arbroath High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The environment watchdog has launched a probe after an “unbelievable amount of waste” was dumped behind shops on Arbroath High Street.

The rubbish has piled up in a fenced-off area area on Elgin Place.

It is unclear who owns the site but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is trying to get the mess cleared after residents complained.

One man who walks past the site on his commute to work says it is a “disgrace” that waste is being “stockpiled”.

‘Unbelievable amount of waste’ at rear of Arbroath shops

He said: “It just appears to have grown and grown over the last few weeks.

“While most of it is contained, there is an overspill.

“It’s a disgrace that it’s been allowed to be stockpiled like that.

“While it’s not a busy thoroughfare, it’s unsightly.”

The rubbish has built up over several weeks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath Independent councillor Lois Speed described the mess as an “eyesore” which was “impacting residents”.

She said: “There is an unbelievable amount of waste that is causing great concern.

“Residents alerted me to this a couple of weeks ago and the council and Sepa have stepped in.

“I hope to see action soon and the waste removed.

“It is a complete blight on the landscape, and it is unfortunately impacting residents who are having to look at this eyesore every day.”

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “Sepa has received reports regarding waste amassed at the rear of a commercial building on High Street, Arbroath, and our officers have attended the site to investigate.

“We have contacted the landowner to inform them of their responsibility to secure the area where waste is being stored and to ensure the waste quantities comply with legislation.

“We are working with partner agencies to monitor the situation and ensure that the waste is safely contained and ultimately disposed of.

Sepa thanks public for reporting Arbroath waste

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who submitted reports.

“Anyone with concerns about incidents that may have an environmental impact can report environmental events to Sepa via our online form or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

