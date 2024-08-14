Miniature railway owner dashes hopes of return for Arbroath attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miniature railway owner dashes hopes of return for Arbroath attraction

An Angus Council consultation on the future of the former Kerr's miniature railway site at West Links triggered hopes the once-popular family attraction might make a comeback.

By Graham Brown
Buildings and bridges associated with Kerr's miniature railway still remain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Buildings and bridges associated with Kerr's miniature railway still remain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath excitement over a possible comeback for the town’s famous miniature railway has been swiftly stopped in its tracks.

It followed the launch of an Angus Council consultation on a 20-year extension to the lease for the Kerr’s miniature railway site at West Links.

The Kerr family operated the crowd-puller at Arbroath seafront from the 1930s.

But in 2020 dwindling numbers forced John Kerr into the painful decision to shut down the family favourite his grandfather started.

Kerr's miniature railway operated in Arbroath from the 1930s until 2020..
John Kerr at the West Links line where miniature trains first ran in 1935. Image: Paul Reid

Mr Kerr has now revealed the community consultation is a legal technicality.

And he said their are “sadly” no plans to bring the railway back.

His business interests are now concentrated on railways in Scarborough and Cleethorpes.

He bought the North Bay railway in Scarborough after plans to expand the Angus set-up collapsed.

West Links consultation is technical exercise

But he still holds a lease for the West Links ground. Remnants of the line and railway buildings remain there.

He said the consultation follows work which Network Rail carried out on the adjacent east coast main line.

“The council have to change the boundary for the miniature railway because of the work that was done, there’s no more to it than that,” he said.

Kerr's miniature railway in Arbroath operated for 85 years.
The railway drew generations of visitors to West Links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They have to put it out for public consultation because it is common good ground.

“It’s a continuation of the lease we have, but sadly there are no plans to bring the railway back.”

The consultation is online at Engage Angus.

At the time of the 2022 main line works, Mr Kerr said Network Rail had left the old miniature railway site “like a bomb had hit it”.

However, a piece of Kerr’s history is now running in Fife.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Deer Centre launched its own miniature railway, using a Kerr’s engine loaned to them.

The train was known as Loch Lee to generations of Arbroath visitors.

But the Cupar attraction launched a competition for its visitors to choose a new name.

