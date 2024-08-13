Victim assaulted by two men near Arbroath cemetery

A probe has begun after an assault by two men near Arbroath cemetery.

Officers have launched an appeal after the incident near the Eastern Cemetery on Brechin Road.

The victim was assaulted by two men at around 6.15am on Saturday.

The suspects are believed to have been walking dogs at the time of the incident.

Police describe one of the men as white, around 6ft tall with short brown hair, of stocky build with a local accent.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with writing on it – possibly a heavy metal rock band name – and grey joggers.

The other man was also white, over 6ft tall with short brown hair, a pale complexion, and a thin build.

He was wearing a light blue tracksuit top and bottoms at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime reference CR/295295/24.