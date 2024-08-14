Four people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Brechin

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A90 near Brechin.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and police were called to the collision at North Water Bridge shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Four passengers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Two fire appliances from Brechin are at the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the call at 11.45am to head to the A90 northbound at North Water Bridge near Brechin.

“We mobilised two appliances coming from Brechin to a two-vehicle collision.”

Amey has put in place a local diversion.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A90 near North Water Bridge around 11.30am on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

“Four passengers were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“The A90 is closed northbound at North Water Bridge and diversions are in place.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.