Home News Fife

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of man, 36, missing from Cupar

Jeremy Borrelli was last seen on Friday.

By Kieran Webster
Jeremy Borrelli
Jeremy Borrelli. Image: Police Scotland

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 36-year-old man from Cupar.

Jeremy Borrelli was last seen at around 7am on Friday, August 9.

He is described as 6ft 1inch tall, of slim build and with short black hair

Jeremy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Converse trainers and was in possession of a skateboard.

Police say there is information to suggest he has recently been in the Kings Cross area of London.

Jeremy has previously attended this area to visit a well-known skatepark and also has links to Edinburgh.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jeremy.

“He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“If anyone has any information that could assist in tracing Jeremy, please contact 101, quoting reference number 0962 of August 9.”

