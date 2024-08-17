Montrose residents ‘terrified’ as street plagued by drug users

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose residents ‘terrified’ as street plagued by drug users

"They shoot up on the street, and needles are left on walkways."

By Ben MacDonald
Drug issue on Langley Avenue, Montrose
Langley Avenue residents have spoken out on the use of drugs on the street. Image: Google Street View/Supplied

A group of Montrose residents have shared their fears over the behaviour of drug-taking neighbours on their street.

Locals in the Langley Avenue area say they have witnessed drug deals, vandalism and neighbours brandishing knives in recent weeks.

The group wish to remain anonymous due to the dangerous behaviour they have encountered on the street.

One resident, who has lived on the street since 2013, said: “We are so sick of it.

“Our children can’t go out to play as they are everywhere.

“They’re terrified, my children keep clinging on to my legs when we walk along the street.

“It’s as if they don’t care about what they’re doing either. They shoot up on the street, and needles are left on walkways.

Paraphernalia has been left on pavements. Image: Supplied

“There’s furniture outside the buildings, they climb in and out of their windows and some are boarded up.

“It can be quite peaceful during the day but at night time is when it’s at its worst. We’ve seen them out with knives and completely off their faces.

“Over the last two weeks no one has been able to get any sleep, we are at our wit’s end.”

Montrose residents plagued by drug users

The residents have decided to take action due to the ongoing behaviour, which they say happens most nights.

They have reached out to Angus Councillor Tommy Stewart for advice.

The resident said: “We’re all friends here and the area is quite family-orientated. We have children from the ages of five to teens.

“There’s always police here but it seems like they turn up at the wrong time, so they don’t get to see what’s going on.

“A couple of weeks ago there were eight police vans outside.

“We’ve been told they can’t do anything, however.

“The people go to court and if they say there’s no crimes committed they’re back in their homes.

Police have regularly visited the street in the past few weeks. Image: Supplied

“We just don’t know what to do. The past couple of years have been bad but it’s got a lot worse over the last few months.

“The street is a mixture of council-owned buildings and homes that have been bought. It’s never been this bad, but why should we move?”

Angus councillor laments ‘disconnect’ between police and council

Mr Stewart (Independent), who represents Montrose and District on Angus Council, said: “I am aware of the issues that are happening in Langley Avenue, and also other areas of the town.

“I have spoken with the service leader for housing in regards to this.”

Councillor Tommy Stewart fumes after Christmas tree lights in Montrose targeted by vandals
Mr Stewart says the council is not dealing with problem tenants “robustly enough”. Image: Paul Reid

He added: “I also spoke with the local community policing team, who were aware of the continuing issues at Langley Avenue, and while they continue to attend, arrest and charge those involved in incidents, it is then in the hands of the courts.

“There is a disconnect between the police and the local authority, where information is not being shared as routine, and this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“As a council, we are not dealing with problem tenants robustly enough.

“If things are nipped in the bud and not allowed to escalate we may not be where we are now.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “If residents have concerns around anti-social behaviour or come across drug paraphernalia, they should report this immediately to Angus Council via ACCESSLine online or by calling 03452 777 778.

“Their complaint will then be passed to the relevant service for investigation.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

