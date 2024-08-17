Concern over loss of 20 trees as Lidl reveals Dunfermline supermarket plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern over loss of 20 trees as Lidl reveals Dunfermline supermarket plans

The retailer hopes to build on the site of a derelict building.

By Andrew Robson
The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline.
The Lidl would be built on the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline. Image: Scottish Greens

Plans to remove more than 20 “long-standing” trees at the former Dunfermline hotel earmarked for a Lidl have been criticised.

The supermarket chain is planning to build a new store on the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel.

Earlier this year, Lidl revealed plans for eight new stores in Tayside and Fife – including two in Dunfermline.

However, the proposal to remove trees from the site on Laburnum Road has been criticised by Fife Greens.

Dunfermline Lidl plans ‘not without fault’

Ryan Blackadder, co-convenor of the West Fife Greens, argued the store could be erected without “needlessly destroying historic that provide badly needed environmental value”.

He was speaking after the German discount retailer ran a consultation event at the John Marshall Community Centre on Thursday.

Mr Blackadder added: “Whilst the demolition of the abandoned King Malcolm Hotel and the benefits of a Lidl store replacing it should be welcomed, the plans are not without fault.

The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline.
The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline. Image: Scottish Greens

“The grounds of the site are an overgrown mess and no one disputes Lidl’s need to remove bushes, shrubbery and overgrowth from the site.

“However, we believe the majority of the 15 trees on Laburnum Road – the entrance way to the Pitcorthie Estate – should remain in place and cause no concern to Lidl’s plans for a huge car park.”

According to the Greens, Lidl are planning to remove more than 20 trees from the site.
The Greens want trees on Laburnum Road to be retained. Image: Scottish Greens

Mr Blackadder added that residents expressed concern about the surrounding parking and road safety, given the proximity to the primary school.

He added: “Noise and light pollution were also raised and Lidl had suitable answers for them all, but when it came to protecting our trees the answer was an unsettling confirmation that they will make way for aesthetic purposes.”

King Malcolm Hotel has been empty since closing in 2020

Leaflets have been posted to residents in the Pitcorthie area over proposals to redevelop the former hotel.

The business struggled financially for several years before it closed in December 2020.

The hotel in 2018, before it closed. Image: DC Thomson

If approved, the derelict building would be replaced with a new Lidl, complete with an in-store bakery and 91 parking spaces.

The store would be just under 2,000 square metres in size and have a bakery, customer toilets, 91 parking spaces, charging points for electric vehicles and provision for cyclists.

Pedestrian access would be from Queensferry Road and Laburnum Road and the proposed opening hours are 8am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Last month, Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth were revived after a land-purchasing deal was agreed.

Lidl has been approached for comment.

Conversation