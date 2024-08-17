Concern over loss of 20 trees as Lidl reveals Dunfermline supermarket plans

Plans to remove more than 20 “long-standing” trees at the former Dunfermline hotel earmarked for a Lidl have been criticised.

The supermarket chain is planning to build a new store on the site of the former King Malcolm Hotel.

Earlier this year, Lidl revealed plans for eight new stores in Tayside and Fife – including two in Dunfermline.

However, the proposal to remove trees from the site on Laburnum Road has been criticised by Fife Greens.

Dunfermline Lidl plans ‘not without fault’

Ryan Blackadder, co-convenor of the West Fife Greens, argued the store could be erected without “needlessly destroying historic that provide badly needed environmental value”.

He was speaking after the German discount retailer ran a consultation event at the John Marshall Community Centre on Thursday.

Mr Blackadder added: “Whilst the demolition of the abandoned King Malcolm Hotel and the benefits of a Lidl store replacing it should be welcomed, the plans are not without fault.

“The grounds of the site are an overgrown mess and no one disputes Lidl’s need to remove bushes, shrubbery and overgrowth from the site.

“However, we believe the majority of the 15 trees on Laburnum Road – the entrance way to the Pitcorthie Estate – should remain in place and cause no concern to Lidl’s plans for a huge car park.”

Mr Blackadder added that residents expressed concern about the surrounding parking and road safety, given the proximity to the primary school.

He added: “Noise and light pollution were also raised and Lidl had suitable answers for them all, but when it came to protecting our trees the answer was an unsettling confirmation that they will make way for aesthetic purposes.”

King Malcolm Hotel has been empty since closing in 2020

Leaflets have been posted to residents in the Pitcorthie area over proposals to redevelop the former hotel.

The business struggled financially for several years before it closed in December 2020.

If approved, the derelict building would be replaced with a new Lidl, complete with an in-store bakery and 91 parking spaces.

The store would be just under 2,000 square metres in size and have a bakery, customer toilets, 91 parking spaces, charging points for electric vehicles and provision for cyclists.

Pedestrian access would be from Queensferry Road and Laburnum Road and the proposed opening hours are 8am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Last month, Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth were revived after a land-purchasing deal was agreed.

Lidl has been approached for comment.