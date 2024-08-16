Pop Idol star Gareth Gates coming to Montrose for Franke Valli tribute show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates coming to Montrose for Franke Valli tribute show

The singer will play at the town hall in October.

By Andrew Robson
Gareth Gates to play in Montrose
Gareth Gates. Image: Andrew Plant/Imagine Photographic

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates will take to the stage in Montrose for a Franke Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show next month.

The celebrated singer and entertainer will perform his newly produced show at Montrose Town Hall on Sunday October 13.

Paying homage to one of his musical idols, Gareth said the show is “essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”.

Gareth Gates to perform in Montrose

He said:  “I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents.

“To perform hits like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Big Girls Don’t Cry is incredibly exciting for me.”

Gareth, who was runner-up in the first series of Pop Idol in 2002, has enjoyed over two decades of success with four UK number-one hits.

The 40-year-old will be performing alongside four accomplished West End singers.

Tickets for Gareth Gates Montrose show

Tickets for Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are on sale through the Angusalive website.

Standard tickets are priced at £36, with meet and greet tickets priced at £40.

Looking ahead to the Montrose show Gareth added: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to such a beautiful venue.

“Performing these iconic songs is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with my fans.”

Conversation