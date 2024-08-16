Pop Idol star Gareth Gates coming to Montrose for Franke Valli tribute show

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates will take to the stage in Montrose for a Franke Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show next month.

The celebrated singer and entertainer will perform his newly produced show at Montrose Town Hall on Sunday October 13.

Paying homage to one of his musical idols, Gareth said the show is “essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”.

Gareth Gates to perform in Montrose

He said: “I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents.

“To perform hits like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Big Girls Don’t Cry is incredibly exciting for me.”

Gareth, who was runner-up in the first series of Pop Idol in 2002, has enjoyed over two decades of success with four UK number-one hits.

The 40-year-old will be performing alongside four accomplished West End singers.

Tickets for Gareth Gates Montrose show

Tickets for Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are on sale through the Angusalive website.

Standard tickets are priced at £36, with meet and greet tickets priced at £40.

Looking ahead to the Montrose show Gareth added: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to such a beautiful venue.

“Performing these iconic songs is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with my fans.”