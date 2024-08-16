Probe underway after Ukrainian refugee details released in ‘serious’ Angus Council data breach

Angus Council has launched an investigation into a serious data breach involving the leak of personal details of locally-bound Ukrainian refugees.

The sensitive information came from a council test system and was posted to two Facebook groups.

It is understood to have included personal details of potential Ukrainian refugees coming to Angus, and the people they might be accommodated by.

The council said Police Scotland may be called in to the inquiry.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the authority said: “Angus Council has today launched an internal investigation and reported itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office due to a serious data protection breach.

“Personal data from an Angus Council online test system has been released into the public domain via posts to two closed Homes for Ukraine themed Facebook groups.

“The council moved swiftly to disable the link once it had been made aware of the breach.

“It is as yet unclear how this happened and is currently part of the council’s investigation, which, if appropriate, will be reported to Police Scotland.

“While the full details are still emerging, it is understood that the data released contained personal details of prospective Ukrainian guests and their Angus-based hosts.

“All were part of the Homes for Ukraine Resettlement programme.”

The council added: “The data was contained within a system, not a file, so was not available to be digitally exported, although it could potentially have been copied.

“Angus Council will be contacting those affected directly where possible to advise them of the data breach, apologise and offer support.”

Any member of the publish who thinks they may have been affected should contact the council by emailing to resettlement@angus.gov.uk