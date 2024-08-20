Ride the North: All you need to know as 2,000 cyclists take to the road in Angus this weekend

Angus is gearing up for its biggest ever cycling participation event as Ride the North prepares to roll in this weekend.

On Saturday, 2,000 cyclists will take the start line at Arbroath for the event’s Angus debut.

It has been held on Aberdeenshire roads since 2011.

And the response to the move south saw 1,500 entries snapped up within two weeks of registration opening.

Ride the North is also set to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Community support for Ride the North

Event manager Neil Innes says the county has welcomed the event with open arms.

“It’s the biggest Ride the North we have ever run.

“The response has been amazing. Local cyclists in Angus and Dundee have joined the event in bigger numbers than I expected while many from outside the region seem excited to cycle on new roads.

“Angus is wonderful for cycling and I hope the event showcases a lot what makes that so – the scenery of the glens, beautiful coast and historic towns all linked together by a network of roads that don’t have very much traffic.

“However, it’s the response of local communities that has been really touching.

“The event is not far off the opposite of a race – it’s a leisurely ride over a pretty long day with stops in lots of towns and villages along the way.

“The local communities just couldn’t have been more welcoming.”

What roads will the Ride the North cyclists take?

There are two main route options of 70 and 100 miles.

The cyclists leave Arbroath harbour between 7am and 10am.

Both routes follow a clockwise loop of Angus, taking in Letham, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

They then head to Memus, Menmuir, Brechin and Lunan before returning to Arbroath and the finish line at Victoria Park.

The 100-mile challenge adds loops around Lintrathen Loch and Edzell.

100-mile riders will climb a total of 6,864ft. Their 70-mile counterparts will have 4,486ft of elevation.

It includes the short, sharp ‘Col de Dunnichen’ where the entire field will go over Dunnichen Hill near Letham.

When and where can you see Ride the North passing through?

Checkpoint timings have been set out by the organisers.

They provide a window for when participants are due at various locations along the route.

Neil added: “The event works closely with a whole range of charities so it’s great to have hundreds of riders participating to support good causes.

“Over eleven previous events riders have raise over £2m , which is a staggering amount.

“I think we’re on course for close to £400,000 of fundraising this year.

“The event has always just been for fun, but it’s inspiring to see many people chose to participate to support a cause they passionately want to support.”