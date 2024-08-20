Ride the North: All you need to know as 2,000 cyclists take to the road in Angus this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ride the North: All you need to know as 2,000 cyclists take to the road in Angus this weekend

Riders will take on 70 and 100-mile routes in the biggest cycling event the area has ever hosted.

By Graham Brown
Organisers are looking forward to the event's Angus debut. Image: Ride the North
Angus is gearing up for its biggest ever cycling participation event as Ride the North prepares to roll in this weekend.

On Saturday, 2,000 cyclists will take the start line at Arbroath for the event’s Angus debut.

It has been held on Aberdeenshire roads since 2011.

Ride the North participants.
And the response to the move south saw 1,500 entries snapped up within two weeks of registration opening.

Ride the North is also set to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Community support for Ride the North

Event manager Neil Innes says the county has welcomed the event with open arms.

“It’s the biggest Ride the North we have ever run.

“The response has been amazing. Local cyclists in Angus and Dundee have joined the event in bigger numbers than I expected while many from outside the region seem excited to cycle on new roads.

“Angus is wonderful for cycling and I hope the event showcases a lot what makes that so – the scenery of the glens, beautiful coast and historic towns all linked together by a network of roads that don’t have very much traffic.

“However, it’s the response of local communities that has been really touching.

“The event is not far off the opposite of a race – it’s a leisurely ride over a pretty long day with stops in lots of towns and villages along the way.

“The local communities just couldn’t have been more welcoming.”

What roads will the Ride the North cyclists take?

There are two main route options of 70 and 100 miles.

The cyclists leave Arbroath harbour between 7am and 10am.

Both routes follow a clockwise loop of Angus, taking in Letham, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

They then head to Memus, Menmuir, Brechin and Lunan before returning to Arbroath and the finish line at Victoria Park.

Ride the North cycle routes
The 100-mile challenge adds loops around Lintrathen Loch and Edzell.

100-mile riders will climb a total of 6,864ft. Their 70-mile counterparts will have 4,486ft of elevation.

It includes the short, sharp ‘Col de Dunnichen’ where the entire field will go over Dunnichen Hill near Letham.

When and where can you see Ride the North passing through?

Checkpoint timings have been set out by the organisers.

They provide a window for when participants are due at various locations along the route.

Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Neil added: “The event works closely with a whole range of charities so it’s great to have hundreds of riders participating to support good causes.

“Over eleven previous events riders have raise over £2m , which is a staggering amount.

“I think we’re on course for close to £400,000 of fundraising this year.

“The event has always just been for fun, but it’s inspiring to see many people chose to participate to support a cause they passionately want to support.”

