Angus to welcome thousands of cyclists as popular event comes to region for first time

A popular cycling event is set to host its first challenge in Angus next year.

Ride the North has become a fixture on the backroads around the north of Scotland since it began in 2011.

Around 2,000 cyclists are expected to partake in the event, which will start and end in Arbroath on Saturday, August 24.

Participants are set to visit Forfar, Kirriemuir, Edzell and Brechin as well as a trip into the Glens.

Director Neil Innes said: “The event has moved around venues each year and I’m delighted 2024 will be in Angus.

“It’s one of Scotland’s best areas for cycling and its heritage as Scotland’s birthplace adds new and exciting sites.

“The event would have come to Angus before now, but two missed years during the pandemic did set back plans.”

The emphasis of the event is on enjoying the scenery and stopping to take time off the bike and enjoy refreshments in local towns and villages.

Ride the North follows the UCI Cycling World Championships which took place across the region in August.

Angus Council spokesperson for tourism and active travel, Cllr Serena Cowdy said: “I look forward to seeing both visitors and locals experience some truly stunning spots and enjoy some Angus hospitality along the way as this diverse event comes to the region.”

The ride will have two different distances. The longer version will cover 100 miles, with a 70-mile version expected to be more appealing to some participants.

Booking opens on Thursday, January 11 on the event website.