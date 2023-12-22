Angus to welcome thousands of cyclists as popular event comes to region for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus to welcome thousands of cyclists as popular event comes to region for first time

Ride the North will take place in Angus in August.

By Ben MacDonald
Ride the North to host Angus event
Ride the North will stage its first event in Angus in August. Image: Ride the North

A popular cycling event is set to host its first challenge in Angus next year.

Ride the North has become a fixture on the backroads around the north of Scotland since it began in 2011.

Around 2,000 cyclists are expected to partake in the event, which will start and end in Arbroath on Saturday, August 24.

Participants are set to visit Forfar, Kirriemuir, Edzell and Brechin as well as a trip into the Glens.

Director Neil Innes said: “The event has moved around venues each year and I’m delighted 2024 will be in Angus.

“It’s one of Scotland’s best areas for cycling and its heritage as Scotland’s birthplace adds new and exciting sites.

Around 2,000 cyclists are expected to compete in the event. Image: Ride the North

“The event would have come to Angus before now, but two missed years during the pandemic did set back plans.”

The emphasis of the event is on enjoying the scenery and stopping to take time off the bike and enjoy refreshments in local towns and villages.

Ride the North follows the UCI Cycling World Championships which took place across the region in August.

Ride the North 2024 map
A map has been released detailing the route cyclists will use. Image: Run the North

Angus Council spokesperson for tourism and active travel, Cllr Serena Cowdy said: “I look forward to seeing both visitors and locals experience some truly stunning spots and enjoy some Angus hospitality along the way as this diverse event comes to the region.”

The ride will have two different distances. The longer version will cover 100 miles, with a 70-mile version expected to be more appealing to some participants.

Booking opens on Thursday, January 11 on the event website.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem
Tributes to 'devoted' Angus dad hit by car while walking home from work
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lewis McCagh has been detained.
Teenager detained for relentless attack on young victim in Arbroath
Carnoustie's historic Barry Mill
£2.4m donation to Angus tourist attraction 'one of biggest in history'
Alexander Forrester admitted dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Sheriff's leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park
nacreous clouds
Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife
Police closed a stretch of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.
Man, 38, dies after crash near Kirriemuir
The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator from Arbroath jailed for ‘traumatic’ attacks on children and student

Conversation