Best pictures as Stirling Highland Games attracts thousands

Events included heavyweights, track and field, the Stirling Stones competition and Highland Dancing.

The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson
The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson
By Isla Glen

Thousands descended on Stirling Sports Village for the 2024 Highland Games.

Visitors and locals alike enjoyed a range of events, including running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights and the Stirling Stones competition.

Also on offer were community sports challenges, a traders village, a photo exhibition to commemorate the city’s 900th anniversary, heritage tours and performances by Stirling Gaelic Choir.

Former international rugby player Kevin McKenzie, who was born in Stirling, was this year’s chieftain.

Photographer Bryan Robertson captured the best moments of the day.

Stirling Highland Games joined Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations. Image: Bryan Robertson
Preparing to throw. Image: Bryan Robertson
Stirling Highland Games competitors. Image: Bryan Robertson
Cycling, one of the track and field events. Image: Bryan Robertson
Holding the caber. Image: Bryan Robertson
Hammer throw. Image: Bryan Robertson
Crowds enjoy the caber toss. Image: Bryan Robertson
Bagpiper at Stirling Highland Games. Image: Bryan Robertson
Stirling Stones Competition. Image: Bryan Robertson
Weight for distance. Image: Bryan Robertson
Shotput. Image: Bryan Robertson
Watching the throw. Image: Bryan Robertson
The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson
Competitors racing for first place. Image: Bryan Robertson
Drums and bagpipes to entertain the crowds. Image: Bryan Robertson
Taking on the jump. Image: Bryan Robertson
Happy winners. Image: Bryan Robertson
Lots of tartan on display. Image: Bryan Robertson

