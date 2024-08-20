Best pictures as Stirling Highland Games attracts thousands

Thousands descended on Stirling Sports Village for the 2024 Highland Games.

Visitors and locals alike enjoyed a range of events, including running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights and the Stirling Stones competition.

Also on offer were community sports challenges, a traders village, a photo exhibition to commemorate the city’s 900th anniversary, heritage tours and performances by Stirling Gaelic Choir.

Former international rugby player Kevin McKenzie, who was born in Stirling, was this year’s chieftain.

Photographer Bryan Robertson captured the best moments of the day.