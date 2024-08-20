News Best pictures as Stirling Highland Games attracts thousands Events included heavyweights, track and field, the Stirling Stones competition and Highland Dancing. The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson By Isla Glen August 20 2024, 6:05pm August 20 2024, 6:05pm Share Best pictures as Stirling Highland Games attracts thousands Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5063716/best-pictures-as-stirling-highland-games-attracts-thousands/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands descended on Stirling Sports Village for the 2024 Highland Games. Visitors and locals alike enjoyed a range of events, including running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights and the Stirling Stones competition. Also on offer were community sports challenges, a traders village, a photo exhibition to commemorate the city’s 900th anniversary, heritage tours and performances by Stirling Gaelic Choir. Former international rugby player Kevin McKenzie, who was born in Stirling, was this year’s chieftain. Photographer Bryan Robertson captured the best moments of the day. Stirling Highland Games joined Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations. Image: Bryan Robertson Preparing to throw. Image: Bryan Robertson Stirling Highland Games competitors. Image: Bryan Robertson Cycling, one of the track and field events. Image: Bryan Robertson Holding the caber. Image: Bryan Robertson Hammer throw. Image: Bryan Robertson Crowds enjoy the caber toss. Image: Bryan Robertson Bagpiper at Stirling Highland Games. Image: Bryan Robertson Stirling Stones Competition. Image: Bryan Robertson Weight for distance. Image: Bryan Robertson Shotput. Image: Bryan Robertson Watching the throw. Image: Bryan Robertson The caber toss at Stirling Highland Games 2024. Image: Bryan Robertson Competitors racing for first place. Image: Bryan Robertson Drums and bagpipes to entertain the crowds. Image: Bryan Robertson Taking on the jump. Image: Bryan Robertson Happy winners. Image: Bryan Robertson Lots of tartan on display. Image: Bryan Robertson
