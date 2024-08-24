IN PICTURES: More than 50 great shots from Glenisla Highland Games

Small, they say, is beautiful.

And for highland games fans things don’t come any more lovely than sitting by a riverbank in a sun-kissed Angus glen – watching athletes, musicians and dancers display the talents their predecessors have shown over more than 150 years.

So a blustery afternoon had no chance of blowing Glenisla Highland Games’ glorious reputation as one of Scotland’s best off track.

On Friday, the winding roads from Kirriemuir and the A93 to Braemar welcomed games fans – old and new – to Forter Haugh.

It’s an annual pilgrimage – like the salmon returning to spawn on the Isla which runs right by the games field and is the River Tay’s largest tributary.

And they were treated to hugs, handshakes and the hospitality the Glenisla Gathering is famed for.

Ever since the first cabers were thrown and piobaireachds played in the 1850s.

Two world wars and Covid-19 are the only gaps in the event’s proud history.

And in 2019, Britain’s future King joined the 150th anniversary celebrations.

Hill race finale to Glenisla Games

Then, as now, the challenge of a scramble up Mount Blair was the competitive finale to the day.

Many headed home, including pipers or dancers for whom Glenisla is a not-to-be missed annual pilgrimage.

They are drawn to Angus because its timing sits perfectly between the World Pipe Band Championships and the World Highland Dancing contest at Cowal Gathering.

But for others there were new friends to be found at the Highland Ball.

And promises made those friendships will be renewed on the third Friday of August 2025.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford took the wooden steps down to Forter field to capture the Glenisla Games action.