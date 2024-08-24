IN PICTURES: More than 50 great shots from Glenisla Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: More than 50 great shots from Glenisla Highland Games

Glenisla Highland Games always pulls a strong international influx of competitors and spectators to its setting in the shadow of Mount Blair with the River Isla running by.

Bruce Robb in the caber tossing at Glenisla Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bruce Robb in the caber tossing at Glenisla Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Small, they say, is beautiful.

And for highland games fans things don’t come any more lovely than sitting by a riverbank in a sun-kissed Angus glen – watching athletes, musicians and dancers display the talents their predecessors have shown over more than 150 years.

So a blustery afternoon had no chance of blowing Glenisla Highland Games’ glorious reputation as one of Scotland’s best off track.

On Friday, the winding roads from Kirriemuir and the A93 to Braemar welcomed games fans – old and new – to Forter Haugh.

Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Pipers from the Dundee City Pipe Band lead the procession of children from Isla Primary School and the historic colours of the games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It’s an annual pilgrimage – like the salmon returning to spawn on the Isla which runs right by the games field and is the River Tay’s largest tributary.

And they were treated to hugs, handshakes and the hospitality the Glenisla Gathering is famed for.

Ever since the first cabers were thrown and piobaireachds played in the 1850s.

Two world wars and Covid-19 are the only gaps in the event’s proud history.

And in 2019, Britain’s future King joined the 150th anniversary celebrations.

Hill race finale to Glenisla Games

Then, as now, the challenge of a scramble up Mount Blair was the competitive finale to the day.

Many headed home, including pipers or dancers for whom Glenisla is a not-to-be missed annual pilgrimage.

They are drawn to Angus because its timing sits perfectly between the World Pipe Band Championships and the World Highland Dancing contest at Cowal Gathering.

But for others there were new friends to be found at the Highland Ball.

And promises made those friendships will be renewed on the third Friday of August 2025.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford took the wooden steps down to Forter field to capture the Glenisla Games action.

Glenisla Games at Forter Haugh 2024
Boys 6-10 race winners (from left) – James Rooke (1st), Riley Grievson (2nd) and Callum Blair (3rd).
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Enjoying the fine Angus weather.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The heavies trophy line-up (from left)- Byron Hart, Kyle Randalls, Arthur Lawrence (Chairman) and Rowan Hart.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Set for the Sailor’s Hornpipe.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Greg Walker in the 28lb stone competition.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Sorley Fairbairn and Murdo Fairbairn man the hoopla game.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The race for the line.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
On the boards.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Dundee City Pipe Band Pipe Major Iain Bryson hits the right note at the bottle stall.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
11-14 boys race winner Thomas Walker and Thomas Mann (2nd).
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The under 5 girls race.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Ian Smith gets some practice in with the 28lb stone.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Jack and Duncan Marsh of Magic 5 Wood Fired Pizza kept the crowd well fed.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The crowd enjoys the event.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Sword dance concentration.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Bruce Robb throws the 28lb weight.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Maggie McConnachie in the solo piping.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Isla Primary School pupils in the procession of colours.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Games Chairman Arthur Lawrence is all smiles on a glorious day.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Precision measuring in the heavies event.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
A catch up among friends.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
6-10 girls race winners (from left) Phoebe Grievson (1st), Lilian Mann (2nd) and Isla Grubb (3rd).
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
A view of the games field.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Under 5s boys race winner Oliver MacFarlane with his spoils.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Janey and Jim MacFarlane have attended the games since 1944.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Dan Lyden in the solo piping competition.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
On top of Mount Blair in the hill race.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Highland dancer Isla Mitchelson.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Dressed for the occasion.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
A cracking natural amphitheatre.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Pete Hart throws the 16lb hammer.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The friendly games.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
11-14 girls race (l to r) – Maisie Cameron (2nd), Sadie Guthrie (winner) and Lottie Rooke (3rd).
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Byron Hart gives it everything in the heavies competition.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Oliver MacFarlane gets some encouragement in the under 5s boys race.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Young dancers wait for the competition to start.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Xavier Boderiou in the solo piping.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Isla primary pupils follow the pipes on the parade of colours.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Under 5’s girls race (from left)- Caitlyn McNary (winner), Sophie Bowler (2nd) and Betsy Duff (3rd).
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Byron Hart with his heavies trophies alongside Games chairman Arthur Lawrence (left) and vice-chairman Angus McNicoll.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Sword dancers in action.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The games field.
Forter Haugh hosts Glenisla Highland Games.
Byron Hart in the heavies competition.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Taking in the spectacle.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Piper for the Highland Dancing was Peter McCalister.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
City of Dundee Pipe band opened the games.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Passing showers brought out the brollies.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
The band strikes up.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Kyle Randalls throws the 28lb stone.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Inch perfect in the swords.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Ian Smith throws the 16lb hammer.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Arthur Lawrence (Chairman), Juliet Ramsay, Byron Hart, Bruce Robb and Angus McNicoll (Vice Chairman) at the trophy presentation.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Solo piper Xavier Boderiou.
Glenisla Highland Games at Forter Haugh.
Bruce Robb ready to launch the 28lb weight.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police breathalyser
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related…
The Blether In 'Yes' hub sat in the heart of Brechin. Image: Google
Brechin Indy hub at centre of Covid cash fraud probe to be turned into…
A design image of the Fox Street home. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
'Upside down' house bid for Carnoustie joiner's workshop
Glenesk Place in Arbroath.
Arbroath man, 35, accused of sex assault and attempted abduction in the Angus town
Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose will perform at Glamis. Image: Supplied
Taste of home for talent taking the stage at Glamis Proms this weekend
The crash on the A932 near Forfar. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Road near Forfar shut for more than an hour after two-vehicle crash
Forfar's Smalls sweetie shop closing
Iconic Forfar sweet shop closing down after 66 years
Chief Executive Colin Spivey and John Watt, chairman of the parole board. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parole chiefs willing to improve transparency on decisions to release criminals like Angus killer…
Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune appeal has been upheld for the second time in 18 months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Farmer wins approval for new Angus crematorium after SECOND appeal victory in 18 months
10
CR0045885, Andrew Robson, Montrose. House fire in Montrose, three appliances in attendance.. Picture Shows; stock image of 'Police' hi viz jacket in attendance at the house fire in Lower Hall Street, Montrose, 19th November, 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Boy, 11, hospitalised after Angus school 'attack' as 34-year-old woman and teenager charged

Conversation