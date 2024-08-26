Angus Council children’s worker put service user in headlock and dragged him to ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council children’s worker put service user in headlock and dragged him to ground

Edwin Dickinson was previously warned for shouting and swearing at a young person in his care.

By Andrew Robson
The Angus Council HQ in Forfar.
The Angus Council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Angus council children’s worker has been issued a three-year warning after he put a service user in a headlock and dragged him to the ground.

A watchdog found Edwin Dickinson assaulted a male service user – named in the report as AA – while employed by the local authority.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now placed a three-year warning on his registration following the incident in January 2021.

The location of the incident has been redacted in the report.

Angus care worker placed assaulted service user

The SSC found evidence that Dickinson “did assault AA, who was a resident, and did grab him round the neck with your arm and drag him to the ground”.

It was said that AA “often displayed challenging behaviour” but as an experienced carer Dickinson “should have been able to deal with the incident without resorting to physical contact”.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: Supplied

His manager had also told him that he should not prevent AA from leaving the house.

The report also described the incident as a “headlock”.

The SSSC said that despite showing “instant regret” concerning the distress caused AA, Dickinson failed to take responsibility for assaulting him.

Previous 4-year warning for swearing at young person

The SSSC also noted that concerns had been raised about Dickinson’s behaviour in the past.

The report added: “In 2014 a four-year warning was imposed on your registration after you swore and shouted at a young person in your care and called them a ‘f****** little b******’.

“Both incidents give rise to concerns about your underlying values.”

As well as the warning for the most recent incident, the SSSC ordered Dickenson to undertake child protection training.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can’t comment on individual employees.

“We deal with staffing matters appropriately through our agreed internal processes.”

