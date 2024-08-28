Visitors to get glimpse of safety work progress at 500-year-old Angus castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors to get glimpse of safety work progress at 500-year-old Angus castle

It is hoped Edzell Castle will fully re-open in 2025 after being closed for most of the period since Covid-19.

By Graham Brown
Edzell Castle features a unique garden dating back to 1604. Image: Shutterstock

Visitors are being given a glimpse back inside the grounds of an Angus castle largely out of bounds since Covid.

Historic Environment Scotland is staging open days at the ruins of Edzell Castle this week.

But it is only a taster of what visitors can expect before the site hopefully re-opens in 2025.

Edzell enjoyed a slight visitor upturn before Covid struck, pulling in around 6,500 visitors in 2019.

The castle was the Lindsay family seat. Its great garden, dating back to 1604, features decoration unique in Britain.

It briefly re-opened in the summer of 2021 after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

However, safety fears led to the gates being locked again.

It was one of around 70 HES properties where access was curtailed to protect visitors.

Edzell Castle was off limits to visitors during the pandemic. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Arbroath Abbey is another Angus location where some visitor restrictions are still in place.

Free open days at Edzell Castle this week

From Thursday to Sunday, HES will be hosting an open weekend at Edzell Castle.

“The event will be an opportunity for visitors and the local community to discover more about conservation works at the castle, as well as future volunteering and recruitment opportunities,” said a spokesperson.

“Visitors will also be able to explore areas of the castle and gardens with guided tours.”

And costumed re-enactors will be on-site bringing the castle’s history to life.

The open days are from 10am to 4pm and are free.

HES added: “High-level masonry inspections, which were introduced to assess the effects of climate change, in combination with other factors on the condition of masonry over 1.5 metres at sites, have taken place at Edzell Castle.

“Our specialist teams are currently planning a programme of conservation works which will inform next steps.

“We very much hope we’ll be able to reinstate access for the 2025 summer season.”

HES conservation director Dr David Mitchell says the heritage body faces a “constant battle against the elements”.

“While our changing climate is not the sole reason for deterioration, it has certainly accelerated it and brought the issue to a head,” he said.

“Historic properties are inherently fragile by their nature, often ruinous and standing at exposed locations.

“We face a constant battle against time and the elements.”

