Visitors to get glimpse of safety work progress at 500-year-old Angus castle

Visitors are being given a glimpse back inside the grounds of an Angus castle largely out of bounds since Covid.

Historic Environment Scotland is staging open days at the ruins of Edzell Castle this week.

But it is only a taster of what visitors can expect before the site hopefully re-opens in 2025.

Edzell enjoyed a slight visitor upturn before Covid struck, pulling in around 6,500 visitors in 2019.

The castle was the Lindsay family seat. Its great garden, dating back to 1604, features decoration unique in Britain.

It briefly re-opened in the summer of 2021 after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

However, safety fears led to the gates being locked again.

It was one of around 70 HES properties where access was curtailed to protect visitors.

Arbroath Abbey is another Angus location where some visitor restrictions are still in place.

Free open days at Edzell Castle this week

From Thursday to Sunday, HES will be hosting an open weekend at Edzell Castle.

“The event will be an opportunity for visitors and the local community to discover more about conservation works at the castle, as well as future volunteering and recruitment opportunities,” said a spokesperson.

“Visitors will also be able to explore areas of the castle and gardens with guided tours.”

And costumed re-enactors will be on-site bringing the castle’s history to life.

The open days are from 10am to 4pm and are free.

HES added: “High-level masonry inspections, which were introduced to assess the effects of climate change, in combination with other factors on the condition of masonry over 1.5 metres at sites, have taken place at Edzell Castle.

“Our specialist teams are currently planning a programme of conservation works which will inform next steps.

“We very much hope we’ll be able to reinstate access for the 2025 summer season.”

HES conservation director Dr David Mitchell says the heritage body faces a “constant battle against the elements”.

“While our changing climate is not the sole reason for deterioration, it has certainly accelerated it and brought the issue to a head,” he said.

“Historic properties are inherently fragile by their nature, often ruinous and standing at exposed locations.

“We face a constant battle against time and the elements.”