Crumbling Arbroath Abbey needs more work before visitors can roam freely

Historic Environment Scotland says conservation work is continuing at Arbroath Abbey - and confirmed Edzell Castle will stay shut this tourist season.

By Graham Brown
Parts of Arbroath Abbey are still fenced off. Image: Supplied
Parts of Arbroath Abbey are still fenced off. Image: Supplied

Heritage chiefs say Arbroath Abbey needs more repair work before fencing around parts of the ancient landmark will finally come down.

But Historic Environment Scotland has not confirmed a timeframe for the project.

And it revealed another Angus site – Edzell Castle – will stay out of bounds to visitors this tourist season.

It’s disappointing news for Arbroath campaigners who want to see the abbey completely re-opened with unrestricted access to the entire area in the shadow of the ruins.

A group of local officials inspect the Stone of Destiny at Arbroath Abbey in 1951.
The Stone of Destiny was recovered at Arbroath Abbey in 1951 after being taken from Westminster Abbey. Image: DC Thomson

Historic sites across the country were off limits during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The abbey’s upgraded visitor centre and much of the monument’s grounds were then re-opened.

But there has been mounting frustration over the speed of progress and lack of information on the restoration project.

The volunteer Friends of Arbroath Abbey group continues to promote the attraction.

It is working to encourage more visitors to the setting of the Declaration of Arbroath’s signing in 1320.

Arbroath ‘deserves better’

And local councillor Derek Wann says he will push the Scottish Government for action.

In 2022 he aired concerns HES was overseeing the ‘managed decline’ of some historic sites.

Mr Wann said: “We need to make sure this historic site is maintained for the town, and its visitors.

“I understand closing it during the pandemic and the need for inspection before reopening, but there seems to be little progress.

“This great abbey, and Arbroath, deserves better.

“The abbey has played a key role in Scottish history and should be a top historic attraction.

“I will write to the Scottish Government to urge them to reopen sites like Arbroath Abbey.

“Communities need to make sure their voices are heard when local monuments are under threat and hold HES to account.”

HES promise progress updates

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesperson said: “Access to Arbroath Abbey was reinstated following high level masonry inspections to provide visitor access to the abbey grounds as well as the visitor centre and exhibition, which re-opened following an investment to re-tell the story of the site as part of the Arbroath 700 +1 commemorations.

“Since the grounds reopened we’ve conducted further works and have completed scaffolding to allow us to undertake work on the Abbots House.”

It said further scaffolding is needed to access exposed chimneys and roof areas.

“We’ll continue to update visitors and locals on further access as soon as we have updates.”

Meanwhile, the latest update on the 16th century Edzell site is another blow for the area.

Edzell castle and walled garden
Edzell Castle and walled garden will stay closed to visitors. Image: Shutterstock

The spokesperson added: “At Edzell Castle, we have completed a high level survey and conservation works are ongoing.

“The site will remain closed for this season.

“But we are positively discussing how we might reopen the site at a later date and will share updates once we’re able.”

