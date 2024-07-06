Labour urged to back Dundee Eden Project by SNP’s Chris Law

SNP MP Chris Law has demanded the new Labour government commit financial support to the £130m Dundee Eden Project.

Planning permission for the attraction was granted by Dundee City Council last month, with finance expected to be raised from public funds, corporate sponsors and philanthropy.

Organisers say funding from both Holyrood and Westminster will be vital.

Speaking to The Courier after his win in the Dundee Central constituency, Mr Law urged Sir Keir Starmer’s government to match any funding pledge coming from his counterparts in Scotland.

‘Any hesitation, I will be calling it out’

He said: “The Eden Project is going to be fantastic and that missing piece of the jigsaw at the waterfront, bringing in additional jobs.

“But any money that is coming through has to be matched, at the very least, by the UK Government and I will be calling out any hesitation on their part.

“We had a similar issue with the Tay Cities Deal and unfortunately (the UK Government) did not match the funding for that from the Scottish Government.”

He also expressed his pride at the City of Discovery’s global appeal.

Mr Law added: “Dundee is now one of the top 10 destinations in Europe to visit.

“I would never have imagined that decades ago.”

‘Vital we get on with the task at hand’

His Eden Project calls in the election aftermath were echoed by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Mr Alexander says he wants to work with the Labour government to “get on with the task” of bringing it to the city.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “As soon as we know the makeup of the new UK Government, I’ll be reaching out to relevant ministers to invite them to Dundee.

“Helpfully, I met with members of the shadow cabinet (and then UK gov) more than six months ago to update them on our plans and more specifically, the incredible opportunity that is Eden.

“It’s vital that we get on with the task at hand and look to work with both Scottish and UK governments to maximise the opportunities for our city.”

Last month the man leading the Eden Project Dundee development told The Courier he expects the development will take another six years to finish.

When completed, Eden Project Dundee will have three venues on the site and will include an exhibition building, retail areas, and private multi use spaces.

There are also plans for a ‘Gathering Meadows’ space south of the site which includes an external live events space with a capacity of up to 6,000 people.

A water feature, which reflects the previous waterline of the Tay prior to reclamation, will run through the site.