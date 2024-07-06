Labour urged to back Dundee Eden Project by SNP’s Chris Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Labour urged to back Dundee Eden Project by SNP’s Chris Law

Planning permission for the attraction was granted by Dundee City Council last month.

By Laura Devlin
Artist impressions of Eden Project . Image: Eden Project.
Artist impressions of Eden Project . Image: Eden Project.

SNP MP Chris Law has demanded the new Labour government commit financial support to the £130m Dundee Eden Project.

Planning permission for the attraction was granted by Dundee City Council last month, with finance expected to be raised from public funds, corporate sponsors and philanthropy.

Organisers say funding from both Holyrood and Westminster will be vital.

Speaking to The Courier after his win in the Dundee Central constituency, Mr Law urged Sir Keir Starmer’s government to match any funding pledge coming from his counterparts in Scotland.

‘Any hesitation, I will be calling it out’

He said: “The Eden Project is going to be fantastic and that missing piece of the jigsaw at the waterfront, bringing in additional jobs.

“But any money that is coming through has to be matched, at the very least, by the UK Government and I will be calling out any hesitation on their part.

Chris Law at the Dundee Central count. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We had a similar issue with the Tay Cities Deal and unfortunately (the UK Government) did not match the funding for that from the Scottish Government.”

He also expressed his pride at the City of Discovery’s global appeal.

Mr Law added: “Dundee is now one of the top 10 destinations in Europe to visit.

“I would never have imagined that decades ago.”

‘Vital we get on with the task at hand’

His Eden Project calls in the election aftermath were echoed by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Mr Alexander says he wants to work with the Labour government to “get on with the task” of bringing it to the city.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “As soon as we know the makeup of the new UK Government, I’ll be reaching out to relevant ministers to invite them to Dundee.

Leader of the council John Alexander giving a talk at a Eden Project presentation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Helpfully, I met with members of the shadow cabinet (and then UK gov) more than six months ago to update them on our plans and more specifically, the incredible opportunity that is Eden.

“It’s vital that we get on with the task at hand and look to work with both Scottish and UK governments to maximise the opportunities for our city.”

Last month the man leading the Eden Project Dundee development told The Courier  he expects the development will take another six years to finish.

When completed, Eden Project Dundee will have three venues on the site and will include an exhibition building, retail areas, and private multi use spaces.

There are also plans for a ‘Gathering Meadows’ space south of the site which includes an external live events space with a capacity of up to 6,000 people.

A water feature, which reflects the previous waterline of the Tay prior to reclamation, will run through the site.

More from Dundee

A police officer standing guard in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, in March 2022.
Dundee murder accused told police: 'He cut me, I have cut him'
SNP MP Chris Law delivers speech after winning Dundee Central. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee Central election result shows dangerous reality facing SNP
2
Man's body found in Dundee street
Probe as man's body found in car on Dundee street
Nine Maidens pub broken into three times in one week
Dundee pub 'hit by third break-in this week' as landlord hits out at gang…
Lukasz Losinski
Drugs mule recruited by stranger in Dundee nightclub is jailed
General Election 2024
Full list of your new MPs in Tayside, Fife and Stirling – and how…
7
The fire-damaged car on St Kilda Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Car taped off as police probe 'wilful' early-morning Dundee fire
The former collage building on Constitution Road is a Dundee eyesore
Dundee's biggest eyesores - and what's planned for them
3
Left to right: Feta and fruity couscous salad and chicken and basil pesto pasta salad.
New Dundee M&S cafe menu revealed along with prices for summer specials
Christian Williams.
Gun driver who led police on 120mph chase through Angus and Broughty Ferry is…

Conversation