Traffic-free zones at 4 Angus primary schools to be scrapped as trial flops

Traffic free zones around four local primary schools in Angus are to be axed.

It includes one at at Newtyle where a row over the “nonsense” proposal led to the collapse of the village community council this summer.

Members said they were “scunnered” over the council’s failure to listen to local views.

But safety schemes for five other primaries will be made permanent after successful trials.

Safety scheme a success at other locations

School friendly zones already operate successfully at a number of Angus schools.

Traffic is banned from nearby streets at the start and end of the school day.

The scheme was introduced to try to free up clogged streets at peak times.

It aims to make it safer for pupils and parents to walk to school, as well as improving air quality.

Community wardens have also been on the ground to speak to parents.

Residents can get permits for access during the restricted times.

But the project has proved controversial in some places.

Earlier this year it emerged only one driver had been fined across Tayside for breaching the new rules.

Newtyle row led to claim of council ‘arrogance’

Newtyle residents said a school-friendly zone around Dunarn Street was a waste of time.

They told Angus Council bosses it was pointless putting the restrictions there since the majority of school traffic used Dundee Road.

And in June the community council said the row was the final straw in its fractured relationship with the local authority.

Now, data has revealed there has actually been a dip in pupils walking and cycling to the primary and Sepa has been unable to take air quality samples to see if there has been an improvement.

On Tuesday, councillors will be asked to ditch the Newtyle scheme.

‘Common sense’ outcome at Newtyle

Newtyle campaigner Ralph Stirton welcomed the decision.

“Common sense has prevailed,” he said.

Mr Stirton previously said the school friendly zone had left community councillors “scunnered”.

“Community councils are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the council, but what’s the point if they don’t want to listen,” he said.

And locals bombarded the council with criticism in a survey on the scheme.

“Nonsense from day one,” said one. “There was never a problem in the first place.”

New zones at Seaview in Monifieth, Montrose’s Southesk primary and a second at Muirfield in Arbroath are also being dropped.

However, the success of several other trials has led council chiefs to recommend they become permanent.

Those are at Letham, Liff, Maisondieu and Andover in Brechin as well as Carnoustie’s Carlogie primary.