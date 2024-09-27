Traffic-free zones at 4 Angus primary schools to be scrapped as trial flops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Traffic-free zones at 4 Angus primary schools to be scrapped as trial flops

Newtyle is one of the places where the idea is being dropped after a row over the scheme led to the collapse of the village community council.

By Graham Brown
Traffic-free zones around primary schools are becoming a common sight. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Traffic free zones around four local primary schools in Angus are to be axed.

It includes one at at Newtyle where a row over the “nonsense” proposal led to the collapse of the village community council this summer.

Members said they were “scunnered” over the council’s failure to listen to local views.

But safety schemes for five other primaries will be made permanent after successful trials.

Safety scheme a success at other locations

School friendly zones already operate successfully at a number of Angus schools.

Traffic is banned from nearby streets at the start and end of the school day.

The scheme was introduced to try to free up clogged streets at peak times.

It aims to make it safer for pupils and parents to walk to school, as well as improving air quality.

Community wardens have also been on the ground to speak to parents.

Residents can get permits for access during the restricted times.

But the project has proved controversial in some places.

Earlier this year it emerged only one driver had been fined across Tayside for breaching the new rules.

Newtyle row led to claim of council ‘arrogance’

Newtyle residents said a school-friendly zone around Dunarn Street was a waste of time.

They told Angus Council bosses it was pointless putting the restrictions there since the majority of school traffic used Dundee Road.

Newtyle primary school
Newtyle community council said most cars used the Dundee Road entrance to the village primary. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

And in June the community council said the row was the final straw in its fractured relationship with the local authority.

Now, data has revealed there has actually been a dip in pupils walking and cycling to the primary and Sepa has been unable to take air quality samples to see if there has been an improvement.

On Tuesday, councillors will be asked to ditch the Newtyle scheme.

‘Common sense’ outcome at Newtyle

Newtyle campaigner Ralph Stirton welcomed the decision.

“Common sense has prevailed,” he said.

Mr Stirton previously said the school friendly zone had left community councillors “scunnered”.

“Community councils are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the council, but what’s the point if they don’t want to listen,” he said.

And locals bombarded the council with criticism in a survey on the scheme.

“Nonsense from day one,” said one. “There was never a problem in the first place.”

Letham primary school traffic free zone.
Letham residents also campaigned for changes to the village school’s traffic-free zone. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

New zones at Seaview in Monifieth, Montrose’s Southesk primary and a second at Muirfield in Arbroath are also being dropped.

However, the success of several other trials has led council chiefs to recommend they become permanent.

Those are at Letham, Liff, Maisondieu and Andover in Brechin as well as Carnoustie’s Carlogie primary.

